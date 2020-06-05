6775 Heath Ct.

Amenities
Panoramic Ocean View from this beautiful furnished townhouse. Enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean from living room, patio, kitchen and master bedroom. This is an end unit featuring solid granite counters in kitchen, bathrooms, high end fixtures and appliances. Travertine tile in master shower & floor, all new furnishings throughout. Living room features comfortable seating, Fire place and flat screen TV. Rates include Cable, Internet, water, trash, SDG&E up to $75. Unit available for rent all year.