Last updated May 24 2020 at 5:36 PM

6775 Heath Ct.

6775 Heath Court · (760) 500-8378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6775 Heath Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,790

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Panoramic Ocean View from this beautiful furnished townhouse. Enjoy views of the Pacific Ocean from living room, patio, kitchen and master bedroom. This is an end unit featuring solid granite counters in kitchen, bathrooms, high end fixtures and appliances. Travertine tile in master shower & floor, all new furnishings throughout. Living room features comfortable seating, Fire place and flat screen TV. Rates include Cable, Internet, water, trash, SDG&E up to $75. Unit available for rent all year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6775 Heath Ct. have any available units?
6775 Heath Ct. has a unit available for $4,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6775 Heath Ct. have?
Some of 6775 Heath Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6775 Heath Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6775 Heath Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6775 Heath Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 6775 Heath Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6775 Heath Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 6775 Heath Ct. does offer parking.
Does 6775 Heath Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6775 Heath Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6775 Heath Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 6775 Heath Ct. has a pool.
Does 6775 Heath Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6775 Heath Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6775 Heath Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6775 Heath Ct. has units with dishwashers.
