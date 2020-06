Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible pool internet access

Beautiful single story, three bedroom two bath twin home with Ocean view and a large patio. Master has king bed, second bedroom queen and third bedroom has a sofa sleeper which becomes a double bed. Available April 1- Sept. 30, 2020. Price includes, Cable, Internet, water, trash and SDG&E up to $75.00. See supplement for complete rate breakdown.