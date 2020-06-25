Amenities

6703 Camino Del Prado Available 03/01/20 *MOVE IN SPECIAL*Lovely Single Story 3BD Condo in Carlsbad!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

**MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1/2 OFF MARCH RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY 3/1!** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the Pacific Rim Elementary school zone. This home offers a spacious living area with high ceilings and great sunlight. The kitchen is fresh and offers gorgeous white shaker style cabinets and neutral granite counters. The backyard is nicely landscaped with both a grassy area and a comfortable patio. This home is located in the Altamira 1 HOA offering walking trails, a pool and a wonderful location convenient to both the freeway and the beach. Don't miss your chance to live in this lovely property!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,875.



No Pets



Easy Freeway Access

Non-Smoking Property

Microwave

Stove

Garbage Disposal

Dishwasher

Family Room

Patio

Dining Area

Vaulted Ceilings

1 Story

Upgraded Carpeting

Laundry Hook-ups

Garage Laundry

1 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Home Owners Assoc.

Vertical Blinds

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary

Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6703-Camino-Del-Prado-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1095/



