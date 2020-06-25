All apartments in Carlsbad
6703 Camino Del Prado
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

6703 Camino Del Prado

6703 Camino Del Prado · No Longer Available
Location

6703 Camino Del Prado, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
6703 Camino Del Prado Available 03/01/20 *MOVE IN SPECIAL*Lovely Single Story 3BD Condo in Carlsbad!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!! 1/2 OFF MARCH RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY 3/1!** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath townhome in the Pacific Rim Elementary school zone. This home offers a spacious living area with high ceilings and great sunlight. The kitchen is fresh and offers gorgeous white shaker style cabinets and neutral granite counters. The backyard is nicely landscaped with both a grassy area and a comfortable patio. This home is located in the Altamira 1 HOA offering walking trails, a pool and a wonderful location convenient to both the freeway and the beach. Don't miss your chance to live in this lovely property!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,875.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Easy Freeway Access
Non-Smoking Property
Microwave
Stove
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
Family Room
Patio
Dining Area
Vaulted Ceilings
1 Story
Upgraded Carpeting
Laundry Hook-ups
Garage Laundry
1 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Vertical Blinds
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Pacific Rim Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/6703-Camino-Del-Prado-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1095/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2786929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

