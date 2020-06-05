All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6446 Kinglet Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6446 Kinglet Way
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

6446 Kinglet Way

6446 Kinglet Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Poinsetta
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6446 Kinglet Way, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6446 Kinglet Way Available 05/10/19 - *Bright, spacious open floor plan

*Large kitchen with island

*Breakfast nook/dining area opens onto patio/yard area

*Living room with fireplace and wood shutters

*Spacious loft area (in addition to 2 bedrooms)

*Master bedroom ensuite

*Full bath upstairs (not including master), half bath downstairs

*In house laundry with washer & dryer

*Attached 2 car garage with built-in shelving

*Patio/yard area great for that summer BBQ

*Pets considered on an individual basis with additional deposit

*Home available mid May

*Application fee $35 per application

*Tenant responsible for all utilities

For further information please contact Denver Holt @ 858-344-8657

(RLNE4863282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6446 Kinglet Way have any available units?
6446 Kinglet Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6446 Kinglet Way have?
Some of 6446 Kinglet Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6446 Kinglet Way currently offering any rent specials?
6446 Kinglet Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6446 Kinglet Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6446 Kinglet Way is pet friendly.
Does 6446 Kinglet Way offer parking?
Yes, 6446 Kinglet Way offers parking.
Does 6446 Kinglet Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6446 Kinglet Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6446 Kinglet Way have a pool?
No, 6446 Kinglet Way does not have a pool.
Does 6446 Kinglet Way have accessible units?
No, 6446 Kinglet Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6446 Kinglet Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6446 Kinglet Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College