Amenities
6446 Kinglet Way Available 05/10/19 - *Bright, spacious open floor plan
*Large kitchen with island
*Breakfast nook/dining area opens onto patio/yard area
*Living room with fireplace and wood shutters
*Spacious loft area (in addition to 2 bedrooms)
*Master bedroom ensuite
*Full bath upstairs (not including master), half bath downstairs
*In house laundry with washer & dryer
*Attached 2 car garage with built-in shelving
*Patio/yard area great for that summer BBQ
*Pets considered on an individual basis with additional deposit
*Home available mid May
*Application fee $35 per application
*Tenant responsible for all utilities
For further information please contact Denver Holt @ 858-344-8657
(RLNE4863282)