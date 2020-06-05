Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6446 Kinglet Way Available 05/10/19 - *Bright, spacious open floor plan



*Large kitchen with island



*Breakfast nook/dining area opens onto patio/yard area



*Living room with fireplace and wood shutters



*Spacious loft area (in addition to 2 bedrooms)



*Master bedroom ensuite



*Full bath upstairs (not including master), half bath downstairs



*In house laundry with washer & dryer



*Attached 2 car garage with built-in shelving



*Patio/yard area great for that summer BBQ



*Pets considered on an individual basis with additional deposit



*Home available mid May



*Application fee $35 per application



*Tenant responsible for all utilities



For further information please contact Denver Holt @ 858-344-8657



(RLNE4863282)