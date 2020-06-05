All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 6431 La Garza Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
6431 La Garza Court
Last updated February 1 2020 at 7:19 AM

6431 La Garza Court

6431 La Garza Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6431 La Garza Court, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
The ultimate California Luxury Beach Lifestyle with this updated bright and sunny prestigious community of LA COSTA home. Two-story home boasting over 2,000sf living space, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 3 car garage. Updated through-out: New kitchen appliances, new engineered wood-like flooring on lower level and new carpet on second level where all bedrooms are located. Freshly painted with custom baseboards making for elegant look. Private and quiet Cul de Sac location and a fantastic back yard with panoramic mountain and ocean views. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and freeway access. A short distance to Golf at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, or Park Hyatt Averia Resort Golf and Spa. Gardener included, Renter insurance required. No smoking in the house. No pets. Available immediately for long term tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6431 La Garza Court have any available units?
6431 La Garza Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 6431 La Garza Court have?
Some of 6431 La Garza Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6431 La Garza Court currently offering any rent specials?
6431 La Garza Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6431 La Garza Court pet-friendly?
No, 6431 La Garza Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 6431 La Garza Court offer parking?
Yes, 6431 La Garza Court offers parking.
Does 6431 La Garza Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6431 La Garza Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6431 La Garza Court have a pool?
No, 6431 La Garza Court does not have a pool.
Does 6431 La Garza Court have accessible units?
No, 6431 La Garza Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6431 La Garza Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6431 La Garza Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College