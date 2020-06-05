6431 La Garza Court

Amenities

The ultimate California Luxury Beach Lifestyle with this updated bright and sunny prestigious community of LA COSTA home. Two-story home boasting over 2,000sf living space, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 3 car garage. Updated through-out: New kitchen appliances, new engineered wood-like flooring on lower level and new carpet on second level where all bedrooms are located. Freshly painted with custom baseboards making for elegant look. Private and quiet Cul de Sac location and a fantastic back yard with panoramic mountain and ocean views. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants and freeway access. A short distance to Golf at Omni La Costa Resort and Spa, or Park Hyatt Averia Resort Golf and Spa. Gardener included, Renter insurance required. No smoking in the house. No pets. Available immediately for long term tenant.