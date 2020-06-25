6418 Camino Del Parque

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Single level Condo in Carlsbad - Single story 2 bedroom + den/office/3rd bedroom option, 1 bath duplex shares one wall, with one car detached garage. Backs up to greenbelt, with unfenced lush landscaping patio space to extend your view. Fireplace in livingroom. Kitchen includes fridge, dishwasher, granitte counters with wi dow overlooking the front patio space with lush landscaping. 6 houses from the community pool and spa. Easy freeway access, minutes to beach, close to shopping and dining.



No pets, please. Renter's liability insurance required to keep throughout tenancy. Owner provides Landscaping, tenant to pay all utilities.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



