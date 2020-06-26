All apartments in Carlsbad
637 Sand Shell Ave.

637 Sand Shell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

637 Sand Shell Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
637 Sand Shell Ave. Available 04/03/19 Beautiful gated community of Waters End - Here is a gorgeous 3 bedroom with loft, 2.5 bath home with a 2 car attached garage. Approx. 2400 sq ft. Located in the gated coastal community of Waters End. Upon entry will be a formal dining room and living room with hardwood floors leading into a beautiful and spacious kitchen with breakfast nook. Family room with fireplace has rear entrance to large private yard with built in BBQ. The home has plantation shutters throughout. Community amenities include pool, playground area, tennis court and basketball court. Located in close proximity to shopping, dining, freeway access, Coaster station and the beach! Award winning schools help make this move an excellent decision. This property has it all. Please contact us with any questions or to schedule an appointment to view this property. Available early March. Dogs will be allowed with additional deposit and small monthly pet rent.

DRE #02035049

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3276902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 Sand Shell Ave. have any available units?
637 Sand Shell Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Sand Shell Ave. have?
Some of 637 Sand Shell Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Sand Shell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
637 Sand Shell Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Sand Shell Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 Sand Shell Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 637 Sand Shell Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 637 Sand Shell Ave. offers parking.
Does 637 Sand Shell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 637 Sand Shell Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Sand Shell Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 637 Sand Shell Ave. has a pool.
Does 637 Sand Shell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 637 Sand Shell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Sand Shell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 637 Sand Shell Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
