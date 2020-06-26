Amenities

637 Sand Shell Ave. Available 04/03/19 Beautiful gated community of Waters End - Here is a gorgeous 3 bedroom with loft, 2.5 bath home with a 2 car attached garage. Approx. 2400 sq ft. Located in the gated coastal community of Waters End. Upon entry will be a formal dining room and living room with hardwood floors leading into a beautiful and spacious kitchen with breakfast nook. Family room with fireplace has rear entrance to large private yard with built in BBQ. The home has plantation shutters throughout. Community amenities include pool, playground area, tennis court and basketball court. Located in close proximity to shopping, dining, freeway access, Coaster station and the beach! Award winning schools help make this move an excellent decision. This property has it all. Please contact us with any questions or to schedule an appointment to view this property. Available early March. Dogs will be allowed with additional deposit and small monthly pet rent.



No Cats Allowed



