Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly guest suite hot tub

5242 Milton Rd Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Large Home Across from Park - Beautiful home across from Serene park with no neighbor across the street. Lots upgrades including beautiful hardwood floors, tumbled travertine floors, cedar-lined closets. Kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, copper sink, stunning backsplash. Large family room with rustic, cozy fireplace. Guest suite downstairs with 1 bed/1 bath. Large office/den downstairs. Large master suite with his/hers separate walk-in closets, separate sinks, and spa tub. Enjoy the lush backyard and chirping birds while enjoying your morning coffee.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $4,800

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PETS: Small dogs ok.

- Utilities: Tenant to pay all but HOA

- Term: Min 1 year



MORE INFORMATION

- FLOORING: Carpet, Wood, and Tile

- Park across the street



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $300K liability



Patrize Properties, Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #02090924

760-652-5114



***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***



(RLNE4918885)