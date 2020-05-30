All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 5242 Milton Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
5242 Milton Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

5242 Milton Rd

5242 Milton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5242 Milton Road, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Kelly Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
guest suite
hot tub
5242 Milton Rd Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Large Home Across from Park - Beautiful home across from Serene park with no neighbor across the street. Lots upgrades including beautiful hardwood floors, tumbled travertine floors, cedar-lined closets. Kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops, copper sink, stunning backsplash. Large family room with rustic, cozy fireplace. Guest suite downstairs with 1 bed/1 bath. Large office/den downstairs. Large master suite with his/hers separate walk-in closets, separate sinks, and spa tub. Enjoy the lush backyard and chirping birds while enjoying your morning coffee.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $4,800
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PETS: Small dogs ok.
- Utilities: Tenant to pay all but HOA
- Term: Min 1 year

MORE INFORMATION
- FLOORING: Carpet, Wood, and Tile
- Park across the street

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $300K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #02090924
760-652-5114

***Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.***

(RLNE4918885)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5242 Milton Rd have any available units?
5242 Milton Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 5242 Milton Rd have?
Some of 5242 Milton Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5242 Milton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5242 Milton Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5242 Milton Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5242 Milton Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5242 Milton Rd offer parking?
No, 5242 Milton Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5242 Milton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5242 Milton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5242 Milton Rd have a pool?
No, 5242 Milton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5242 Milton Rd have accessible units?
No, 5242 Milton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5242 Milton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5242 Milton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College