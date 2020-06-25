5202 Don Miguel Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Fabulous Move-in Ready. Large bright home with open floor plan. Corner lot with large patio for entertaining plus a cozy sunroom. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Chefs kitchen with extra large island and tons of storage. Plantation shutters throughout. Central Heat/Air. Master has large walk-in closet. Laminate flooring. MUST SEE THIS FABULOUS HOME. Plenty of room to spread out! In Rancho Carlsbad with amenities galore. Adjaacent 18 hold golf course. Minues to world class beaches, fine fining and shopping.