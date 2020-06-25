All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 5202 Don Miguel Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
5202 Don Miguel Drive
Last updated April 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

5202 Don Miguel Drive

5202 Don Miguel Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5202 Don Miguel Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Rancho Carlsbad

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Fabulous Move-in Ready. Large bright home with open floor plan. Corner lot with large patio for entertaining plus a cozy sunroom. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Chefs kitchen with extra large island and tons of storage. Plantation shutters throughout. Central Heat/Air. Master has large walk-in closet. Laminate flooring. MUST SEE THIS FABULOUS HOME. Plenty of room to spread out! In Rancho Carlsbad with amenities galore. Adjaacent 18 hold golf course. Minues to world class beaches, fine fining and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5202 Don Miguel Drive have any available units?
5202 Don Miguel Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 5202 Don Miguel Drive have?
Some of 5202 Don Miguel Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5202 Don Miguel Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5202 Don Miguel Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5202 Don Miguel Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5202 Don Miguel Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 5202 Don Miguel Drive offer parking?
No, 5202 Don Miguel Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5202 Don Miguel Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5202 Don Miguel Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5202 Don Miguel Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5202 Don Miguel Drive has a pool.
Does 5202 Don Miguel Drive have accessible units?
No, 5202 Don Miguel Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5202 Don Miguel Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5202 Don Miguel Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College