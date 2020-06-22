515 Rudder Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

FABULOUS COASTAL HOME JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH IN CARLSBAD!



This wonderful beach house is located in the highly desirable San Sebastian Community of San Pacifico . It is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac just steps to the beach.



This beautiful home features 5 bedrooms, including a full bed and bath downstairs. The wide open floor plan has soaring ceilings, a spacious eat-in kitchen that opens onto large family room, a butler pantry & more. The oversized laundry room is perfect for storing all your beach gear. The living room features a stunning 2-sided fireplace that may be enjoyed from the formal dining room as well. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, huge bathroom with soaking tub, dual vanities and lots of storage.



The sunny backyard has a great built-in barbecue area, cozy fire-pit and lovely landscaping.



This amazing community offers tennis courts, pool & spa, recreation area, playground and walking trails throughout! Located in the sought after Carlsbad School District and just minutes to great shopping and restaurants!



Small pet considered upon approval. Available for lease.



Call today to schedule a viewing of this very special home!