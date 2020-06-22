All apartments in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA
515 Rudder Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

515 Rudder Avenue

515 Rudder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

515 Rudder Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92011
South Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
FABULOUS COASTAL HOME JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH IN CARLSBAD!

This wonderful beach house is located in the highly desirable San Sebastian Community of San Pacifico . It is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac just steps to the beach.

This beautiful home features 5 bedrooms, including a full bed and bath downstairs. The wide open floor plan has soaring ceilings, a spacious eat-in kitchen that opens onto large family room, a butler pantry & more. The oversized laundry room is perfect for storing all your beach gear. The living room features a stunning 2-sided fireplace that may be enjoyed from the formal dining room as well. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet, huge bathroom with soaking tub, dual vanities and lots of storage.

The sunny backyard has a great built-in barbecue area, cozy fire-pit and lovely landscaping.

This amazing community offers tennis courts, pool & spa, recreation area, playground and walking trails throughout! Located in the sought after Carlsbad School District and just minutes to great shopping and restaurants!

Small pet considered upon approval. Available for lease.

Call today to schedule a viewing of this very special home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Rudder Avenue have any available units?
515 Rudder Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 Rudder Avenue have?
Some of 515 Rudder Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 Rudder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 Rudder Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Rudder Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 Rudder Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 515 Rudder Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 515 Rudder Avenue does offer parking.
Does 515 Rudder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Rudder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Rudder Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 515 Rudder Avenue has a pool.
Does 515 Rudder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 Rudder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Rudder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 Rudder Avenue has units with dishwashers.
