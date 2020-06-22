4656 Woodstock Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Charming Calavera Hills Townhome - Available Now! - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhome in Carlsbad features an open deck with beautiful views into the canyon, a community pool & spa, a fireplace, a 2 car garage with a washer and dryer. All appliances included. Walking distance to Calavera Hills Community Park, and Carlsbad Schools. A Large master bedroom, with a private deck with great views.. .



Rent is $3100, deposit is $3400. Please drive by the house and give us a call to schedule a viewing, pets allowed upon approval.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com



