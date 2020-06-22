All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4656 Woodstock Street

4656 Woodstock Street · No Longer Available
Location

4656 Woodstock Street, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Charming Calavera Hills Townhome - Available Now! - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Townhome in Carlsbad features an open deck with beautiful views into the canyon, a community pool & spa, a fireplace, a 2 car garage with a washer and dryer. All appliances included. Walking distance to Calavera Hills Community Park, and Carlsbad Schools. A Large master bedroom, with a private deck with great views.. .

Rent is $3100, deposit is $3400. Please drive by the house and give us a call to schedule a viewing, pets allowed upon approval.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4656 Woodstock Street have any available units?
4656 Woodstock Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4656 Woodstock Street have?
Some of 4656 Woodstock Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4656 Woodstock Street currently offering any rent specials?
4656 Woodstock Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4656 Woodstock Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4656 Woodstock Street is pet friendly.
Does 4656 Woodstock Street offer parking?
Yes, 4656 Woodstock Street does offer parking.
Does 4656 Woodstock Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4656 Woodstock Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4656 Woodstock Street have a pool?
Yes, 4656 Woodstock Street has a pool.
Does 4656 Woodstock Street have accessible units?
No, 4656 Woodstock Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4656 Woodstock Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4656 Woodstock Street does not have units with dishwashers.
