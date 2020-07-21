4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C

Amenities
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Carlsbad! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo located just a short stroll to the Carlsbad Lagoon and quick drive to Carlsbad Beach. Recently refurbished with brand new Carpet, fresh paint and a refinished front door. Relax and unwind on your large View Balcony. This Condo boasts of FOUR Parking spaces with 2 Garage spaces plus extra storage room & 2 other assigned spaces. Large Community Laundry room with shower to rinse off after your trips to the Lagoon & Beach!
12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE, Owner pays Water & Trash
Laundry: On site
Parking: Garage and Assigned parking
Extra Storage Room
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher
No Smoking
No Pets
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
(RLNE5096404)