4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Carlsbad! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo located just a short stroll to the Carlsbad Lagoon and quick drive to Carlsbad Beach. Recently refurbished with brand new Carpet, fresh paint and a refinished front door. Relax and unwind on your large View Balcony. This Condo boasts of FOUR Parking spaces with 2 Garage spaces plus extra storage room & 2 other assigned spaces. Large Community Laundry room with shower to rinse off after your trips to the Lagoon & Beach!



12 Month Lease

Unfurnished

Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE, Owner pays Water & Trash

Laundry: On site

Parking: Garage and Assigned parking

Extra Storage Room

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher

No Smoking

No Pets



Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!

To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com



CA BRE Lic. #00935682



(RLNE5096404)