4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C

4570 Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4570 Cove Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Hedionda Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo in Carlsbad! - 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Condo located just a short stroll to the Carlsbad Lagoon and quick drive to Carlsbad Beach. Recently refurbished with brand new Carpet, fresh paint and a refinished front door. Relax and unwind on your large View Balcony. This Condo boasts of FOUR Parking spaces with 2 Garage spaces plus extra storage room & 2 other assigned spaces. Large Community Laundry room with shower to rinse off after your trips to the Lagoon & Beach!

12 Month Lease
Unfurnished
Utilities: Tenant pays SDGE, Owner pays Water & Trash
Laundry: On site
Parking: Garage and Assigned parking
Extra Storage Room
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher
No Smoking
No Pets

Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com

CA BRE Lic. #00935682

(RLNE5096404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C have any available units?
4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C have?
Some of 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C currently offering any rent specials?
4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C pet-friendly?
No, 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C offer parking?
Yes, 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C offers parking.
Does 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C have a pool?
No, 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C does not have a pool.
Does 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C have accessible units?
No, 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C does not have accessible units.
Does 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4570 Cove Dr. Apt. C has units with dishwashers.
