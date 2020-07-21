All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 4323 Sea Bright Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
4323 Sea Bright Drive
Last updated September 25 2019 at 10:47 AM

4323 Sea Bright Drive

4323 Sea Bright Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4323 Sea Bright Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Hedionda Point

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Large 4BD Home in Carlsbad!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Large spacious home in the beautiful Carlsbad area. Close to the beach, lagoon, the Village, and easy freeway access. This home is a secret little gem hidden from the street with a long driveway which leads you to this beautiful secluded property. The open floor plan offers 4 bedrooms. You have dual master suites with 1 located on each level. Your upstairs master features a casita style fireplace while your downstairs master offers a modern contemporary chic bathroom. There is a guest bedroom on each level as well. Your backyard is tucked away at the back of the cul-de-sac, which creates the secluded feel while offering beautiful canyon views. Pictures do not do this home justice, it's a must see! (Luxury vinyl planks will be installed throughout the downstairs, new carpet will be installed upstairs

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,250.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Fire Place
2 Story
Living Room
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Formal dining room
Downstairs Bedroom
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Downstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Canyon View

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Magnolia Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4323-Sea-Bright-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1894/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5053802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4323 Sea Bright Drive have any available units?
4323 Sea Bright Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4323 Sea Bright Drive have?
Some of 4323 Sea Bright Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4323 Sea Bright Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4323 Sea Bright Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4323 Sea Bright Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4323 Sea Bright Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4323 Sea Bright Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4323 Sea Bright Drive offers parking.
Does 4323 Sea Bright Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4323 Sea Bright Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4323 Sea Bright Drive have a pool?
No, 4323 Sea Bright Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4323 Sea Bright Drive have accessible units?
No, 4323 Sea Bright Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4323 Sea Bright Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4323 Sea Bright Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Tamarack Shores
351 Tamarack Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCarlsbad 2 Bedroom Apartments
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College