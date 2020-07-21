Amenities
Beautiful Large 4BD Home in Carlsbad!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Large spacious home in the beautiful Carlsbad area. Close to the beach, lagoon, the Village, and easy freeway access. This home is a secret little gem hidden from the street with a long driveway which leads you to this beautiful secluded property. The open floor plan offers 4 bedrooms. You have dual master suites with 1 located on each level. Your upstairs master features a casita style fireplace while your downstairs master offers a modern contemporary chic bathroom. There is a guest bedroom on each level as well. Your backyard is tucked away at the back of the cul-de-sac, which creates the secluded feel while offering beautiful canyon views. Pictures do not do this home justice, it's a must see! (Luxury vinyl planks will be installed throughout the downstairs, new carpet will be installed upstairs
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,250.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Garbage Disposal
Microwave
Fire Place
2 Story
Living Room
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Formal dining room
Downstairs Bedroom
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Downstairs Laundry
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Canyon View
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Magnolia Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4323-Sea-Bright-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1894/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5053802)