Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Large 4BD Home in Carlsbad!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Large spacious home in the beautiful Carlsbad area. Close to the beach, lagoon, the Village, and easy freeway access. This home is a secret little gem hidden from the street with a long driveway which leads you to this beautiful secluded property. The open floor plan offers 4 bedrooms. You have dual master suites with 1 located on each level. Your upstairs master features a casita style fireplace while your downstairs master offers a modern contemporary chic bathroom. There is a guest bedroom on each level as well. Your backyard is tucked away at the back of the cul-de-sac, which creates the secluded feel while offering beautiful canyon views. Pictures do not do this home justice, it's a must see! (Luxury vinyl planks will be installed throughout the downstairs, new carpet will be installed upstairs



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $11,250.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Non-Smoking Property

Dishwasher

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Garbage Disposal

Microwave

Fire Place

2 Story

Living Room

Eat in kitchen

Dining Area

Formal dining room

Downstairs Bedroom

Tile Flooring

Laundry Hook-ups

Downstairs Laundry

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Canyon View



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Magnolia Elementary

Middle School: Valley Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4323-Sea-Bright-Drive-Carlsbad-CA-92008-1894/



