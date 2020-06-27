Amenities
Beautiful 4+ bedroom Home in Carlsbad - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This home offers a lovely view of the canyon and sits in a older well desired neighborhood. The home comes with 4 bedrooms and a large bonus room downstairs with a fireplace. The kitchen was just recently remodeled. Appliances include a refrigerator (as-is), dishwasher, microwave, and stove. Home comes with a 2 car garage. Lovely home and is a must-see!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,500.
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Fire Place
Dining Area
Living Room
2 Story
Laminate Flooring
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Canyon View
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4208-Sierra-Morena-Ave--Carlsbad-CA-92010-1905/
