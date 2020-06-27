All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

4208 Sierra Morena Ave.

4208 Sierra Morena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4208 Sierra Morena Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4+ bedroom Home in Carlsbad - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This home offers a lovely view of the canyon and sits in a older well desired neighborhood. The home comes with 4 bedrooms and a large bonus room downstairs with a fireplace. The kitchen was just recently remodeled. Appliances include a refrigerator (as-is), dishwasher, microwave, and stove. Home comes with a 2 car garage. Lovely home and is a must-see!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,500.

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Fire Place
Dining Area
Living Room
2 Story
Laminate Flooring
Garage Laundry
2 Car Garage
Gardener included
Canyon View
Vertical Blinds
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4208-Sierra-Morena-Ave--Carlsbad-CA-92010-1905/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5134028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. have any available units?
4208 Sierra Morena Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. have?
Some of 4208 Sierra Morena Ave.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4208 Sierra Morena Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. offers parking.
Does 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. have a pool?
No, 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4208 Sierra Morena Ave. has units with dishwashers.
