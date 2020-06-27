Amenities

Beautiful 4+ bedroom Home in Carlsbad - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This home offers a lovely view of the canyon and sits in a older well desired neighborhood. The home comes with 4 bedrooms and a large bonus room downstairs with a fireplace. The kitchen was just recently remodeled. Appliances include a refrigerator (as-is), dishwasher, microwave, and stove. Home comes with a 2 car garage. Lovely home and is a must-see!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $7,500.



PETS:

Flexible

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Refrigerator (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Stove

Microwave

Fire Place

Dining Area

Living Room

2 Story

Laminate Flooring

Garage Laundry

2 Car Garage

Gardener included

Canyon View

Vertical Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Sage Creek High

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/4208-Sierra-Morena-Ave--Carlsbad-CA-92010-1905/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE5134028)