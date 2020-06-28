All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 4125 Trieste Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
4125 Trieste Dr
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

4125 Trieste Dr

4125 Trieste Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Tamarack Point
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4125 Trieste Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Refreshed 4 Bd/ 2 Ba Single Story Carlsbad home, Appliances Incl, available now! - IMMEDIATE VIEWINGS AVAILABLE. Call to schedule an appointment! Move in date 9/23 or later.

Completely Refreshed 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Carlsbad. Single Story, all appliances included!

Brand new paint and carpet throughout! Landscaping completely rehabbed in front and rear.

Spacious, light, and bright floor plan. Ready for you now!

Conveniently located off of Tamarack and El Camino Real, with easy access to I-5, beaches, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and all Carlsbad has to offer!

Two car attaches garage and spacious, low-maintenance yard.

Landscaping is included. All appliances are included!

Security deposit of $3,200. Applicants should provide verifiable gross monthly income of 2.5x rent and 670+ credit score. Lower credit scores will be considered as secondary applicants with 2x security deposit.

Pet(s) allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.

Contact Frank Lucente, Property Manager, for additional information or to schedule a viewing of the property.

(760) 496-7969

Traust Property Management, Inc.

(RLNE5168768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Trieste Dr have any available units?
4125 Trieste Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Trieste Dr have?
Some of 4125 Trieste Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Trieste Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Trieste Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Trieste Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Trieste Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Trieste Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4125 Trieste Dr offers parking.
Does 4125 Trieste Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4125 Trieste Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Trieste Dr have a pool?
No, 4125 Trieste Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Trieste Dr have accessible units?
No, 4125 Trieste Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Trieste Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Trieste Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College