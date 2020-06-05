Amenities
House for Rent
3808 Crownpoint Ct.
Carlsbad CA 92010
4 Bedrooms
2.5 Bathrooms
3 Car Garage (Tandem)
2800 sq. ft.
2 Walk in Closet's
Man Made Granite Counters with Island
Upstairs Laundry Room
Pets on Approval
Gardner Included
Dual Sinks and Huge Walk In Closets
Few Miles to Camp Pendleton
Professionally rented by Squared Away Real Estate
This is a big, open floor plan home for rent with a 1 or 2 year lease. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge walk in closet. The Master Bath has a soak tub, separate standing shower, dual sinks, and marble floors. The upgraded Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking with the manmade granite and an island. The kitchen also has a walk in pantry. The main family room is huge with grand high ceilings and fireplace. The formal dining room and family room make the home elegant. One bedroom downstairs with a half bath. The back yard is amazing, private, and the best part there are no homes behind yours. The back yard is like your own private get away. The Complex has a park and Basketball courts and is next to the brand new Sage High School and Calavera Hills Middle School. The home has a Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Pantry, Washer/Dryer hookups (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Living & Family Room, Grand High Ceilings, Fireplaces, Central Air Conditioning, and Ceiling Fans. Pets on approval with a deposit and $100 a month added to the rent. This home is a must see. For a showing please call me or email. Thank you..
For Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action
Squared Away Real Estate
John Brown
760-889-0113
Texting Available
John81Brown@Gmail.com
Cal BRE#01800322
Semper Fi