Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

House for Rent

3808 Crownpoint Ct.

Carlsbad CA 92010



4 Bedrooms

2.5 Bathrooms

3 Car Garage (Tandem)

2800 sq. ft.

2 Walk in Closet's

Man Made Granite Counters with Island

Upstairs Laundry Room

Pets on Approval

Gardner Included

Dual Sinks and Huge Walk In Closets

Few Miles to Camp Pendleton

Professionally rented by Squared Away Real Estate



This is a big, open floor plan home for rent with a 1 or 2 year lease. Its location makes it ideal for families & afternoon games. The Master bedroom is massive with a huge walk in closet. The Master Bath has a soak tub, separate standing shower, dual sinks, and marble floors. The upgraded Kitchen with its wide open floor plan is great for entertaining guests and cooking with the manmade granite and an island. The kitchen also has a walk in pantry. The main family room is huge with grand high ceilings and fireplace. The formal dining room and family room make the home elegant. One bedroom downstairs with a half bath. The back yard is amazing, private, and the best part there are no homes behind yours. The back yard is like your own private get away. The Complex has a park and Basketball courts and is next to the brand new Sage High School and Calavera Hills Middle School. The home has a Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Pantry, Washer/Dryer hookups (Super Nice Convince Feature), Formal Dining Area, Living & Family Room, Grand High Ceilings, Fireplaces, Central Air Conditioning, and Ceiling Fans. Pets on approval with a deposit and $100 a month added to the rent. This home is a must see. For a showing please call me or email. Thank you..



For Rental Application and Paper Work Needed Click Here: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/squaredawayrealestate/tenantApplication.action



Squared Away Real Estate

John Brown

760-889-0113

Texting Available

John81Brown@Gmail.com

Cal BRE#01800322

Semper Fi