3760 Arapaho Pl

Amenities
Stunning 4 BR/3BA Home located in The Foothills in Carlsbad!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is located in The Foothills in Carlsbad. This community was created to offer resort style living right off your door steps. The swim club provides a solar powered pool, spa and kids pool that allows you to enjoy the facilities year round! Within the swim club you will find an outdoor patio with fireplace, yoga exercise circle, paddle tennis courts, tot lot and BBQ area. Did we mention the walking trails? If you do decide to go indoors, an absolute gorgeous home will be waiting for you. This home is upgraded and offers custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and window treatments. Your spectacular home provides 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 of which are master bedrooms. Your junior master is downstairs and provides patio access; your true master is a suite and is the entire upstairs living area! Going home has never been so relaxing! Don't miss out on resort style living; call today to schedule your showing.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9'500
PETS: Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 45 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Tennis Courts
Community Playground
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Microwave
Cooktop
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Oven
Gas Fireplace
Family Room
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Patio
Eat in kitchen
Dining Area
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Fenced yard
Schools:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3760-Arapaho-Place-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1606/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE2354941)