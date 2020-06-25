3760 Arapaho Pl

Amenities

Stunning 4 BR/3BA Home located in The Foothills in Carlsbad!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This gorgeous 4 bedroom home is located in The Foothills in Carlsbad. This community was created to offer resort style living right off your door steps. The swim club provides a solar powered pool, spa and kids pool that allows you to enjoy the facilities year round! Within the swim club you will find an outdoor patio with fireplace, yoga exercise circle, paddle tennis courts, tot lot and BBQ area. Did we mention the walking trails? If you do decide to go indoors, an absolute gorgeous home will be waiting for you. This home is upgraded and offers custom cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and window treatments. Your spectacular home provides 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 of which are master bedrooms. Your junior master is downstairs and provides patio access; your true master is a suite and is the entire upstairs living area! Going home has never been so relaxing! Don't miss out on resort style living; call today to schedule your showing.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $9'500



PETS: Single Pet Only, No Cats, Dog Under 45 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



Schools:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary



Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School



High School: Sage Creek High



There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3760-Arapaho-Place-Carlsbad-CA-92010-1606/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



(RLNE2354941)