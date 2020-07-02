All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

376 Acacia Avenue

376 Acacia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

376 Acacia Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 2 bedroom- 1 block to Tamarack Beach! 376 Acacia Ave. - Move in April 1st!

Live in the friendly village of Carlsbad where you can walk to everything and enjoy the beach everyday! This cozy home is just minutes from Tamarack Beach and includes a 2 car garage!! Better hurry because this unit won't last long! Owner even pays trash, water, and sewer at this single family home! Owner will consider a small pet under 30 pounds with additional deposit of $500.00. NO smoking please.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,350.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE5453723)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 376 Acacia Avenue have any available units?
376 Acacia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Is 376 Acacia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
376 Acacia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 376 Acacia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 376 Acacia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 376 Acacia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 376 Acacia Avenue offers parking.
Does 376 Acacia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 376 Acacia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 376 Acacia Avenue have a pool?
No, 376 Acacia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 376 Acacia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 376 Acacia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 376 Acacia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 376 Acacia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 376 Acacia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 376 Acacia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

