376 Acacia Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming 2 bedroom- 1 block to Tamarack Beach! 376 Acacia Ave. - Move in April 1st!



Live in the friendly village of Carlsbad where you can walk to everything and enjoy the beach everyday! This cozy home is just minutes from Tamarack Beach and includes a 2 car garage!! Better hurry because this unit won't last long! Owner even pays trash, water, and sewer at this single family home! Owner will consider a small pet under 30 pounds with additional deposit of $500.00. NO smoking please.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,350.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE5453723)