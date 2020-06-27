3729 Garfield St.

Amenities
Condo with Beautiful Views of the Beach! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This beautiful Condo has views of the beautiful Carlsbad Beaches. All new carpet on the stairs and the bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs has wood laminate flooring. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, cook top, oven and washer and dryer. Gas Fireplace downstairs. Comes with a two car garage. This condo comes with four patios with a view of the ocean from each patio.Community pool, dry sauna, and spa.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $10,000.
PETS:
Cat, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Gated Property
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
2 Story
Laminate Flooring
Garage Laundry
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Ocean View
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Jefferson Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5150525)