Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3729 Garfield St.
Last updated November 19 2019 at 11:14 AM

3729 Garfield St.

3729 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3729 Garfield Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
Condo with Beautiful Views of the Beach! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
This beautiful Condo has views of the beautiful Carlsbad Beaches. All new carpet on the stairs and the bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs has wood laminate flooring. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, cook top, oven and washer and dryer. Gas Fireplace downstairs. Comes with a two car garage. This condo comes with four patios with a view of the ocean from each patio.Community pool, dry sauna, and spa.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $10,000.

PETS:
Cat, Dog Under 20 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Gated Property
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Gas Fireplace
Living Room
2 Story
Laminate Flooring
Garage Laundry
Washer/ Dryer
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Ocean View
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Jefferson Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3729-Garfield-St--Carlsbad-CA-92008-1906/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5150525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3729 Garfield St. have any available units?
3729 Garfield St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3729 Garfield St. have?
Some of 3729 Garfield St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3729 Garfield St. currently offering any rent specials?
3729 Garfield St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3729 Garfield St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3729 Garfield St. is pet friendly.
Does 3729 Garfield St. offer parking?
Yes, 3729 Garfield St. offers parking.
Does 3729 Garfield St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3729 Garfield St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3729 Garfield St. have a pool?
Yes, 3729 Garfield St. has a pool.
Does 3729 Garfield St. have accessible units?
No, 3729 Garfield St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3729 Garfield St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3729 Garfield St. has units with dishwashers.
