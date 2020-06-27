Amenities

Condo with Beautiful Views of the Beach! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

This beautiful Condo has views of the beautiful Carlsbad Beaches. All new carpet on the stairs and the bedrooms upstairs. Downstairs has wood laminate flooring. Appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, cook top, oven and washer and dryer. Gas Fireplace downstairs. Comes with a two car garage. This condo comes with four patios with a view of the ocean from each patio.Community pool, dry sauna, and spa.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $10,000.



PETS:

Cat, Dog Under 20 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Carpet

Gated Property

Refrigerator

Microwave

Dishwasher

Oven

Garbage Disposal

Cooktop

Gas Fireplace

Living Room

2 Story

Laminate Flooring

Garage Laundry

Washer/ Dryer

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Home Owners Assoc.

Ocean View

Private Patio



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Jefferson Elementary

Middle School: Valley Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3729-Garfield-St--Carlsbad-CA-92008-1906/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



