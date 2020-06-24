All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:14 AM

3550 Ridgewood Way

3550 Ridgewood Way · No Longer Available
Location

3550 Ridgewood Way, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
FURNISHED Updated Condo with A/C in Calavera Hills - ***FURNISHED PROPERTY***
This beautiful open floor plan offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,512 sqft, upgraded floors, fresh paint, A/C, upgraded kitchen, washer/dryer, BBQ, and a one car garage. 10 short steps up to this quiet single level FURNISHED CONDO that can be leased on a month-to-month basis. Located in the rolling hills of Calavera Hills that offers shopping, great parks, community pool, and easy access to the freeway.

***Property is only available between March 25th and June 30th.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2,750
- WASHER/DRYER: In unit
- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets
- PARKING: Single car garage, and 1 reserved space outside.
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"
3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 30-days +

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Patrize Properties, Inc
2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249
Encinitas, CA 92024
CalBRE #01869966
760-652-5114

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3443854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3550 Ridgewood Way have any available units?
3550 Ridgewood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3550 Ridgewood Way have?
Some of 3550 Ridgewood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3550 Ridgewood Way currently offering any rent specials?
3550 Ridgewood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3550 Ridgewood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3550 Ridgewood Way is pet friendly.
Does 3550 Ridgewood Way offer parking?
Yes, 3550 Ridgewood Way offers parking.
Does 3550 Ridgewood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3550 Ridgewood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3550 Ridgewood Way have a pool?
Yes, 3550 Ridgewood Way has a pool.
Does 3550 Ridgewood Way have accessible units?
No, 3550 Ridgewood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3550 Ridgewood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3550 Ridgewood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
