3550 Ridgewood Way

FURNISHED Updated Condo with A/C in Calavera Hills - ***FURNISHED PROPERTY***

This beautiful open floor plan offering 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1,512 sqft, upgraded floors, fresh paint, A/C, upgraded kitchen, washer/dryer, BBQ, and a one car garage. 10 short steps up to this quiet single level FURNISHED CONDO that can be leased on a month-to-month basis. Located in the rolling hills of Calavera Hills that offers shopping, great parks, community pool, and easy access to the freeway.



***Property is only available between March 25th and June 30th.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2,750

- WASHER/DRYER: In unit

- AIR CONDITIONING: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: No pets

- PARKING: Single car garage, and 1 reserved space outside.

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Visit our website https://patrizeproperties.com/tenants/available-rentals/ find the property, and click "Apply Now"

3. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 30-days +



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Patrize Properties, Inc

2211 Encinitas Blvd Suite 249

Encinitas, CA 92024

CalBRE #01869966

760-652-5114



