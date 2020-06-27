Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

3526 SOMERSET WAY Available 02/18/20 Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath upper level condo in Carlsbad! 3526 Somerset Way - Available February 18th!



Nestled among numerous eucalyptus trees, is the Villas of Carlsbad featuring this beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath upper-level condo! Close to Calavera Hills Park, shopping, and minutes from the beach! Large Balcony and Fireplace in living room! Carpet, tile, and laminate wood flooring throughout the home.



Appliances provided are stove (electric), refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer (washer & dryer provided in "as is" condition).

Also includes 1 parking space in the shared garage and 1 additional uncovered parking space! Large private storage closet in community garage. Community Pool and Spa! Trash and water paid. No smokers, please. NO pets.



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,300.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



No Pets Allowed



