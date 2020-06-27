All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3526 SOMERSET WAY

3526 Somerset Way · No Longer Available
Location

3526 Somerset Way, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3526 SOMERSET WAY Available 02/18/20 Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath upper level condo in Carlsbad! 3526 Somerset Way - Available February 18th!

Nestled among numerous eucalyptus trees, is the Villas of Carlsbad featuring this beautiful 2 bedroom/2 bath upper-level condo! Close to Calavera Hills Park, shopping, and minutes from the beach! Large Balcony and Fireplace in living room! Carpet, tile, and laminate wood flooring throughout the home.

Appliances provided are stove (electric), refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer, and dryer (washer & dryer provided in "as is" condition).
Also includes 1 parking space in the shared garage and 1 additional uncovered parking space! Large private storage closet in community garage. Community Pool and Spa! Trash and water paid. No smokers, please. NO pets.

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($6,300.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2559915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3526 SOMERSET WAY have any available units?
3526 SOMERSET WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3526 SOMERSET WAY have?
Some of 3526 SOMERSET WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 SOMERSET WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3526 SOMERSET WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 SOMERSET WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3526 SOMERSET WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3526 SOMERSET WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3526 SOMERSET WAY offers parking.
Does 3526 SOMERSET WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3526 SOMERSET WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 SOMERSET WAY have a pool?
Yes, 3526 SOMERSET WAY has a pool.
Does 3526 SOMERSET WAY have accessible units?
No, 3526 SOMERSET WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 SOMERSET WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 SOMERSET WAY has units with dishwashers.

