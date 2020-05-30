3521 Rock Ridge Road

Amenities
Beautiful Ocean & Canyon Views from this Elegant Calavera Hills Home - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
*SPECIAL OFFER - 2 Months Free Rent with a move in of 12/31/19 or sooner. ($8600 value!)* This elegant home offers a 3BD/3BA with Bonus Room or Office downstairs which could also be a Guest BD. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Chefs kitchen with all stainless appliances includes refrigerator, wine fridge, large pantry, island w/seating, granite countertops, etc. Great open floor plan. Family room off the kitchen includes fireplace! Spectacular large Master Bedroom with sitting room, including fireplace for cozy nights plus a large deck. Unbelievable, upgraded backyard w/ Ocean & Canyon views. Outdoor kitchen w built-in BBQ , refrigerator, storage, rolling kitchen island, bar seating. Also fire pit, water feature, remote controlled sun shade, custom mounted heaters, area for outside TV for those summer parties! Gorgeous outside sectional will stay along with double loungers on upstairs deck where you can watch beautiful sunsets every night! Surround sound installed throughout home. Smart Ring, Smart AC/Heat, and Smart fire alarms/carbon monoxide monitors on property! Calavera Hills Community Park just down the street. Community Pool & Tot Lot. Owner will consider a small pet w/additional deposit.
This property will not last, make an appt. today!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $10,750.
PETS:
Dog, Dog Under 35 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Evening Lights
Non-Smoking Property
Community Playground
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Cooktop
Oven
Fire Place
Formal dining room
2 Story
Family Room
Living Room
Dining Area
Hardwood floors
Tile Flooring
Laundry Hook-ups
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Gardener included
Ocean View
Vertical Blinds
Faux Wood Blinds
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Hope Elementary
Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School
High School: Sage Creek High
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3521-Rock-Ridge-Road--Carlsbad-CA-92010-1871/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
No Cats Allowed
