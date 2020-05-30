3521 Rock Ridge Road

Amenities

Beautiful Ocean & Canyon Views from this Elegant Calavera Hills Home - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

*SPECIAL OFFER - 2 Months Free Rent with a move in of 12/31/19 or sooner. ($8600 value!)* This elegant home offers a 3BD/3BA with Bonus Room or Office downstairs which could also be a Guest BD. Hardwood floors throughout the downstairs. Chefs kitchen with all stainless appliances includes refrigerator, wine fridge, large pantry, island w/seating, granite countertops, etc. Great open floor plan. Family room off the kitchen includes fireplace! Spectacular large Master Bedroom with sitting room, including fireplace for cozy nights plus a large deck. Unbelievable, upgraded backyard w/ Ocean & Canyon views. Outdoor kitchen w built-in BBQ , refrigerator, storage, rolling kitchen island, bar seating. Also fire pit, water feature, remote controlled sun shade, custom mounted heaters, area for outside TV for those summer parties! Gorgeous outside sectional will stay along with double loungers on upstairs deck where you can watch beautiful sunsets every night! Surround sound installed throughout home. Smart Ring, Smart AC/Heat, and Smart fire alarms/carbon monoxide monitors on property! Calavera Hills Community Park just down the street. Community Pool & Tot Lot. Owner will consider a small pet w/additional deposit.



This property will not last, make an appt. today!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $10,750.



PETS:

Dog, Dog Under 35 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Evening Lights

Non-Smoking Property

Community Playground

Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Cooktop

Oven

Fire Place

Formal dining room

2 Story

Family Room

Living Room

Dining Area

Hardwood floors

Tile Flooring

Laundry Hook-ups

Laundry Room (Upstairs)

2 Car Garage

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Gardener included

Ocean View

Vertical Blinds

Faux Wood Blinds

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Hope Elementary

Middle School: Calavera Hills Middle School

High School: Sage Creek High

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3521-Rock-Ridge-Road--Carlsbad-CA-92010-1871/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Cats Allowed



