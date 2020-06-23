All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated May 9 2019 at 1:56 PM

3395 Campo Azul

3395 Campo Azul Ct · No Longer Available
Location

3395 Campo Azul Ct, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
New Building! Be the first to live in this spacious townhome close to all in North Carlsbad off College Blvd/78 . Spacious living space, kitchen with stainless appliances, easy care quartz counters & glass tile backsplashes. Oversized 2 car garage. Downstairs half bath ads to the convenience. Upstairs are 3 oversized bedrooms Linen cupboards & oversized laundry machines. Call agt to view 858 755 3190. Other features include a tankless water heater system, A/C and plenty of cabinet & pantry space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3395 Campo Azul have any available units?
3395 Campo Azul doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3395 Campo Azul have?
Some of 3395 Campo Azul's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3395 Campo Azul currently offering any rent specials?
3395 Campo Azul isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3395 Campo Azul pet-friendly?
No, 3395 Campo Azul is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3395 Campo Azul offer parking?
Yes, 3395 Campo Azul does offer parking.
Does 3395 Campo Azul have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3395 Campo Azul offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3395 Campo Azul have a pool?
Yes, 3395 Campo Azul has a pool.
Does 3395 Campo Azul have accessible units?
No, 3395 Campo Azul does not have accessible units.
Does 3395 Campo Azul have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3395 Campo Azul has units with dishwashers.
