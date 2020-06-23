3395 Campo Azul

Amenities
New Building! Be the first to live in this spacious townhome close to all in North Carlsbad off College Blvd/78 . Spacious living space, kitchen with stainless appliances, easy care quartz counters & glass tile backsplashes. Oversized 2 car garage. Downstairs half bath ads to the convenience. Upstairs are 3 oversized bedrooms Linen cupboards & oversized laundry machines. Call agt to view 858 755 3190. Other features include a tankless water heater system, A/C and plenty of cabinet & pantry space.