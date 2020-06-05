3309 Roosevelt St

Amenities

Newly Renovated Home Located in the Quant Village of Carlsbad. Legitimate walking distance from pristine beaches and renowned village eateries are all amenities associated with this home. Afternoon sunsets coupled with that dependable Carlsbad sea breeze is a perfect complement to the appeal of our village by the sea. Outstanding school district and easy access to several public parks, athletic fields and of course historic HWY 1 promote a blended lifestyle rivaled by none. This 2BD/2BA home with an office is on a large corner lot and was built in 1918 and registered as an historic landmark by the Carlsbad Historical Society. The open floor plan exudes a beach vibe, characteristic of the village with large sliders with full views of the backyard features. This classic beach bungalow recently underwent tasteful kitchen and bathroom renovations. The kitchen features granite counter tops, custom cherry cabinets, gas cook top with double oven, stainless steel sink and appliances, plantation shutters, travertine floors and separate laundry area where the washer/dryer are located. The entire lot is fenced in with parking for 3 cars. There are two storage sheds located in the private backyard featuring a large patio with a shade sail to filter the Carlsbad sunsets. The kitchen launches into an expansive family room and dining area and large windows invite an abundance of natural lighting and unobstructed views of the backyard. The kitchen skylight, multiple windows and sliders all work together to embrace the coastal climate and natural sunlight. The master bedroom is located upstairs and features a ceiling fan, A/C Unit, double pane windows with a veranda providing a full view of the private backyard.. The newly renovated master bathroom features a spa inspired bathroom with a full height glass shower enclosure and designer lighting and cabinetry.

This 1,400 SF home captures the essence of California's beach vibe making it a wonderful home for entertaining yet warm and cozy for casual everyday living. To augment the sea breeze and to mitigate any spikes in the normally Mediterranean climate this home also comes with an Air conditioning unit.

This home is available for occupancy February 17, 2020 at $3,195/MO rent on a 1-year lease. Contact Jim Scanlon at Scanlon Realty Management, LLC to schedule a private viewing. 760-889-4343.

