3267 Garfield St

CARLSBAD - ONE BLOCK TO THE BEACH!! - Totally fabulous condo that just was remodeled from top to bottom! This corner unit is a dual master suite each with their own private deck. New wood plank tile flooring throughout, new quartz counters, new bathroom vanities, large walk in shower, new ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop. Oversized 2 car garage with tons of storage. Both suites have large walk in closets. Large private patio off the kitchen with electric powered awnings, Ocean views to La Jolla from bedroom, Walk to downtown Carlsbad village, best location!!! All inquires for additional information MUST include a valid phone number. Renters will be required to carry renters insurance. Non Smokers Only...Strictly Enforced! Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and background screening, therefore subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Sorry, no Section 8. Please contact Graf Property Management 760-721-4442 for additional information or for your opportunity to tour this home. Agent. CA BRE #00887673



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5112763)