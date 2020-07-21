All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

3267 Garfield St

3267 Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

3267 Garfield Street, Carlsbad, CA 92008
North Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
CARLSBAD - ONE BLOCK TO THE BEACH!! - Totally fabulous condo that just was remodeled from top to bottom! This corner unit is a dual master suite each with their own private deck. New wood plank tile flooring throughout, new quartz counters, new bathroom vanities, large walk in shower, new ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop. Oversized 2 car garage with tons of storage. Both suites have large walk in closets. Large private patio off the kitchen with electric powered awnings, Ocean views to La Jolla from bedroom, Walk to downtown Carlsbad village, best location!!! All inquires for additional information MUST include a valid phone number. Renters will be required to carry renters insurance. Non Smokers Only...Strictly Enforced! Advertised rate subject to review of credit, employment and background screening, therefore subject to change. Equal Housing Opportunity. Sorry, no Section 8. Please contact Graf Property Management 760-721-4442 for additional information or for your opportunity to tour this home. Agent. CA BRE #00887673

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5112763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3267 Garfield St have any available units?
3267 Garfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3267 Garfield St have?
Some of 3267 Garfield St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3267 Garfield St currently offering any rent specials?
3267 Garfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3267 Garfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3267 Garfield St is pet friendly.
Does 3267 Garfield St offer parking?
Yes, 3267 Garfield St offers parking.
Does 3267 Garfield St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3267 Garfield St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3267 Garfield St have a pool?
No, 3267 Garfield St does not have a pool.
Does 3267 Garfield St have accessible units?
No, 3267 Garfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 3267 Garfield St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3267 Garfield St does not have units with dishwashers.
