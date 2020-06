Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

La Costa Seapoint Condo - Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath condo with tons of storage, one car garage and upgraded kitchen. New carpet, newer cabinets with slide-outs and granite counters in kitchen with stainless fridge. New washer/dryer. Three storage rooms plus garage. Dedicated parking space right out front. Community pool, tennis, clubhouse. Back patio overlooking La Costa hills. Great schools, close to both Encinitas and Carlsbad shopping. Available Now



