Beautiful Condo in the La Costa Meadowridge Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Delightful condo in the La Costa Meadowridge Community. This stylish home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and private balcony. The large master bedroom with great valley views. Features include laminate flooring in the main living spaces, upgraded carpet in the bedrooms, dual pane windows, faux wood blinds, new fixtures and lighting, closet organizers, and Air Conditioning! There is an over sized detached storage closet also available for use. Attached one car garage. Community features include two pools, two spas, tennis courts, and walking trails. Water included. Call today to schedule a showing 760-434-7373 ext 0.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,738.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Dog Under 30 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Tennis Courts

Community Playground

Dishwasher

Refrigerator

Microwave

Stove

Dining Area

2 Story

Family Room

Upgraded Carpeting

Tile Flooring

Laminate Flooring

Washer/ Dryer

Electric Laundry

Reserved Parking

1 Car Garage

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Valley View

Drapes



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: La Costa Meadows Elementary

Middle School: San Elijo Middle School

High School: San Marcos High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3157-Avenida-Olmeda-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1084/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



