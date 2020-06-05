All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:47 PM

3157 Avenida Olmeda

3157 Avenida Olmeda · No Longer Available
Location

3157 Avenida Olmeda, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful Condo in the La Costa Meadowridge Community!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Delightful condo in the La Costa Meadowridge Community. This stylish home offers 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and private balcony. The large master bedroom with great valley views. Features include laminate flooring in the main living spaces, upgraded carpet in the bedrooms, dual pane windows, faux wood blinds, new fixtures and lighting, closet organizers, and Air Conditioning! There is an over sized detached storage closet also available for use. Attached one car garage. Community features include two pools, two spas, tennis courts, and walking trails. Water included. Call today to schedule a showing 760-434-7373 ext 0.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $5,738.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Tennis Courts
Community Playground
Dishwasher
Refrigerator
Microwave
Stove
Dining Area
2 Story
Family Room
Upgraded Carpeting
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Electric Laundry
Reserved Parking
1 Car Garage
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Valley View
Drapes

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: La Costa Meadows Elementary
Middle School: San Elijo Middle School
High School: San Marcos High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3157-Avenida-Olmeda-Carlsbad-CA-92009-1084/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4126841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

