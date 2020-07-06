All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 3155 Avenida Topanga.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
3155 Avenida Topanga
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3155 Avenida Topanga

3155 Avenida Topanga · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Rancho La Costa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3155 Avenida Topanga, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
Spacious and Upgraded 3Bdr/2.5Bth Townhome in Carlsbad -

Beautiful and Spacious 3bdr/2.5bth two-story townhome located in Carlsbad. This home boasts upgraded flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and an attached two-car garage. This home is located in the La Costa Meadowridge community which has tennis courts, a pool, a spa, and beautifully landscaped grounds with open and scenic walkways.

**No Pets**

Water/Trash paid by owner thru HOA
SDGE, Cable/Internet/Phone paid by tenant

Call Now for a Showing!!
619-535-3811

Rental Rate: $2,595
Sec. Deposit: $2,595

Online Rental Applications: http://mendescompany.com/available-rentals.html

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2589094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3155 Avenida Topanga have any available units?
3155 Avenida Topanga doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3155 Avenida Topanga have?
Some of 3155 Avenida Topanga's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3155 Avenida Topanga currently offering any rent specials?
3155 Avenida Topanga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3155 Avenida Topanga pet-friendly?
No, 3155 Avenida Topanga is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3155 Avenida Topanga offer parking?
Yes, 3155 Avenida Topanga offers parking.
Does 3155 Avenida Topanga have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3155 Avenida Topanga does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3155 Avenida Topanga have a pool?
Yes, 3155 Avenida Topanga has a pool.
Does 3155 Avenida Topanga have accessible units?
No, 3155 Avenida Topanga does not have accessible units.
Does 3155 Avenida Topanga have units with dishwashers?
No, 3155 Avenida Topanga does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Elán Alicante La Costa Apartment Homes
2385 Caringa Way
Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Spanish Landing Carlsbad
315 Acacia Avenue
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with GymsCarlsbad Dog Friendly Apartments
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Costa Mesa, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CALake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA
La Mesa, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CASantee, CARancho Santa Margarita, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

PoinsettaOlde Carlsbad
Calavera HillsCarlsbad Village
North Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College