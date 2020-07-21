All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

3143 Madison Unit 4

3143 Madison St · No Longer Available
Location

3143 Madison St, Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Barrio

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 Madison Unit 4 have any available units?
3143 Madison Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3143 Madison Unit 4 have?
Some of 3143 Madison Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 Madison Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Madison Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 Madison Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 3143 Madison Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 3143 Madison Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 3143 Madison Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 3143 Madison Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3143 Madison Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 Madison Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 3143 Madison Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3143 Madison Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 3143 Madison Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 Madison Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3143 Madison Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
