3143 Madison Unit 4
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM
3143 Madison Unit 4
3143 Madison St
·
No Longer Available
Location
3143 Madison St, Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Barrio
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3143 Madison Unit 4 have any available units?
3143 Madison Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Carlsbad, CA
.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
Carlsbad Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3143 Madison Unit 4 have?
Some of 3143 Madison Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking.
Amenities section
.
Is 3143 Madison Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Madison Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 Madison Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 3143 Madison Unit 4 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Carlsbad
.
Does 3143 Madison Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 3143 Madison Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 3143 Madison Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3143 Madison Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 Madison Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 3143 Madison Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 3143 Madison Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 3143 Madison Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 Madison Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3143 Madison Unit 4 has units with dishwashers.
