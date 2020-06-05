All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3104 Simba Way

3104 Simba Way
Location

3104 Simba Way, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Calavera Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Brand new 3bd/2.5ba townhome in the Preserve in Carlsbad!! - Brand new 3bd/2ba, 1530sq ft townhome in the new community The Preserve!

New community right off the 78 freeway at Colllege Blvd!

Brand new appliances including stainless steel fridge and state of the art washer/dryer!

Home as small backyard perfect for small dog!

Master has walk in closet, dual vanity, and walk in shower with rain nozzle!

Good size 2nd and 3rd bedroom and one has walk in closet!

Washer/dryer room upstairs so no need to haul baskets up stairs or in garage!

Property has A/C and upstairs house fan to keep home cool!

2 car attached garage!

Across from beautiful community complex including gym/pool/spa/playground!

Community has many trails through natural Preserve and minutes to walk to shops/restaurants!!

Security deposit is $3,200, pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.

Please contact Mark, property manager to schedule a showing!

(760) 518-5664

Thank you,

Pacific Property Management

(RLNE4572519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Simba Way have any available units?
3104 Simba Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 Simba Way have?
Some of 3104 Simba Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Simba Way currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Simba Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Simba Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3104 Simba Way is pet friendly.
Does 3104 Simba Way offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Simba Way does offer parking.
Does 3104 Simba Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3104 Simba Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Simba Way have a pool?
Yes, 3104 Simba Way has a pool.
Does 3104 Simba Way have accessible units?
No, 3104 Simba Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Simba Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Simba Way does not have units with dishwashers.
