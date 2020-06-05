3104 Simba Way

Amenities

Brand new 3bd/2.5ba townhome in the Preserve in Carlsbad!! - Brand new 3bd/2ba, 1530sq ft townhome in the new community The Preserve!



New community right off the 78 freeway at Colllege Blvd!



Brand new appliances including stainless steel fridge and state of the art washer/dryer!



Home as small backyard perfect for small dog!



Master has walk in closet, dual vanity, and walk in shower with rain nozzle!



Good size 2nd and 3rd bedroom and one has walk in closet!



Washer/dryer room upstairs so no need to haul baskets up stairs or in garage!



Property has A/C and upstairs house fan to keep home cool!



2 car attached garage!



Across from beautiful community complex including gym/pool/spa/playground!



Community has many trails through natural Preserve and minutes to walk to shops/restaurants!!



Security deposit is $3,200, pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit.



Please contact Mark, property manager to schedule a showing!



(760) 518-5664



Thank you,



Pacific Property Management



(RLNE4572519)