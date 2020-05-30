All apartments in Carlsbad
Location

2870 Rancho Diamonte, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho Carillo

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 4 bedroom in Gated Community with Pool - Property Id: 102778

4 Bedrooms + Office, 3.5 bathrooms, house in a gated community. Approximately 4000 sq ft
Master bedroom with balcony.
Tropical backyard with BBQ area and pool.
3 car garage with extra long driveway.
Corner lot on a cul-de-sac with views.
Close to freeway 5, the outlets, Costco, shopping centers, and schools.
Come make this house your home!
Available now.
For more information or showings, please call Lily to show. 760.212.8678

Garage apartment leased by family member
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102778
Property Id 102778

(RLNE5742435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2870 Rancho Diamonte have any available units?
2870 Rancho Diamonte doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2870 Rancho Diamonte have?
Some of 2870 Rancho Diamonte's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2870 Rancho Diamonte currently offering any rent specials?
2870 Rancho Diamonte is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2870 Rancho Diamonte pet-friendly?
Yes, 2870 Rancho Diamonte is pet friendly.
Does 2870 Rancho Diamonte offer parking?
Yes, 2870 Rancho Diamonte offers parking.
Does 2870 Rancho Diamonte have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2870 Rancho Diamonte does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2870 Rancho Diamonte have a pool?
Yes, 2870 Rancho Diamonte has a pool.
Does 2870 Rancho Diamonte have accessible units?
No, 2870 Rancho Diamonte does not have accessible units.
Does 2870 Rancho Diamonte have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2870 Rancho Diamonte has units with dishwashers.
