2719 Cypress Hill Rd

AVAIL April 2020. This beautiful home borders Hosp Grove Park ~ a wonderful forest preserve with many walking trails yet very close to downtown Carlsbad, the mall and the beach! Located on a private and peaceful cul de sac. This residence has a huge private patio, tile floors, great natural light, working fireplace, updated granite kitchen with new fridge, and more! Great for entertaining! Only minutes to I5 and 78, walk to great Carlsbad schools! Community has pool, hot tub, and tennis courts!