Carlsbad, CA
2719 Cypress Hill Rd
Last updated May 17 2020 at 11:14 PM

2719 Cypress Hill Rd

2719 Cypress Hill Road · No Longer Available
Carlsbad
Olde Carlsbad
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2719 Cypress Hill Road, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
AVAIL April 2020. This beautiful home borders Hosp Grove Park ~ a wonderful forest preserve with many walking trails yet very close to downtown Carlsbad, the mall and the beach! Located on a private and peaceful cul de sac. This residence has a huge private patio, tile floors, great natural light, working fireplace, updated granite kitchen with new fridge, and more! Great for entertaining! Only minutes to I5 and 78, walk to great Carlsbad schools! Community has pool, hot tub, and tennis courts!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2719 Cypress Hill Rd have any available units?
2719 Cypress Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2719 Cypress Hill Rd have?
Some of 2719 Cypress Hill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2719 Cypress Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2719 Cypress Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2719 Cypress Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2719 Cypress Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2719 Cypress Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2719 Cypress Hill Rd offers parking.
Does 2719 Cypress Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2719 Cypress Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2719 Cypress Hill Rd have a pool?
Yes, 2719 Cypress Hill Rd has a pool.
Does 2719 Cypress Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 2719 Cypress Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2719 Cypress Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2719 Cypress Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

