2702 Via Colina

Welcome to the prestigious Mark III community. This home boasts a generous 1321 sq ft, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath accommodations with central AC. 2 car garage attached. Newer wood laminate flooring with modern 6 inch baseboards and recessed LED lighting throughout. Laundry in garage. Features a nice patio to relax on or for the kids to play. There is also plenty of parking for your guests. Amenities include: pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis court and basketball court. Across the street from Coyote Hills Golf Course, you will always have great activities to stay busy in this community. Located in a great school district.