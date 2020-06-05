All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2702 Via Colina.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2702 Via Colina
Last updated November 21 2019 at 11:28 AM

2702 Via Colina

2702 via Colima · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2702 via Colima, Carlsbad, CA 92010
Tamarack Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Welcome to the prestigious Mark III community. This home boasts a generous 1321 sq ft, 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath accommodations with central AC. 2 car garage attached. Newer wood laminate flooring with modern 6 inch baseboards and recessed LED lighting throughout. Laundry in garage. Features a nice patio to relax on or for the kids to play. There is also plenty of parking for your guests. Amenities include: pool, spa, clubhouse, tennis court and basketball court. Across the street from Coyote Hills Golf Course, you will always have great activities to stay busy in this community. Located in a great school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Via Colina have any available units?
2702 Via Colina doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Via Colina have?
Some of 2702 Via Colina's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Via Colina currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Via Colina is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Via Colina pet-friendly?
No, 2702 Via Colina is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 2702 Via Colina offer parking?
Yes, 2702 Via Colina offers parking.
Does 2702 Via Colina have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2702 Via Colina does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Via Colina have a pool?
Yes, 2702 Via Colina has a pool.
Does 2702 Via Colina have accessible units?
No, 2702 Via Colina does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Via Colina have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 Via Colina does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Elan Sandcastle Shores
315 Walnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College