All apartments in Carlsbad
Find more places like 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carlsbad, CA
/
2525 Jefferson St - Unit N
Last updated November 26 2019 at 12:42 PM

2525 Jefferson St - Unit N

2525 Jefferson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carlsbad
See all
Carlsbad Village
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2525 Jefferson St, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Carlsbad Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Story 2BR 1.5BA FULLY FURNISHED Townhouse. Limited Lease Opportunity*!! - This property is available from November 1, 2019 - April 30, 2020 only! Adorable and fully furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with the Buena Vista Lagoon and all of its surrounding beauty for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy this short-term lease with all of its amenities, including association pool and spa, all utilities included in the rent and a garage! Within walking distance of the beach, farmers market, train station, shopping and dining. Come relax in this comfortably fully furnished home. Your small pet will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com available through our application process.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.

Owner pays utilities and HOA's.. Tenant liability insurance required.

Thinking about buying a home? Let Palomar Property Services help you get pre-qualified!

(RLNE5204219)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N have any available units?
2525 Jefferson St - Unit N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N have?
Some of 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N currently offering any rent specials?
2525 Jefferson St - Unit N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N is pet friendly.
Does 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N offer parking?
Yes, 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N offers parking.
Does 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N have a pool?
Yes, 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N has a pool.
Does 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N have accessible units?
No, 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N does not have accessible units.
Does 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2525 Jefferson St - Unit N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlsbad Coast Apartments
357 Chesnut Ave
Carlsbad, CA 92008
The Tradition
1901 Cassia Rd
Carlsbad, CA 92011
Villas at Carlsbad
2600 Kremeyer Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Rising Glen
2300 Rising Glen Way
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Bluffs at Carlsbad Apartments
2707 Avenida de Anita
Carlsbad, CA 92010
The Village Apartments
3642 Village Cir
Carlsbad, CA 92008
Marisol Carlsbad
3251 Marisol Place
Carlsbad, CA 92010

Similar Pages

Carlsbad 1 BedroomsCarlsbad 2 Bedrooms
Carlsbad Apartments with BalconyCarlsbad Apartments with Parking
Carlsbad Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CA
Oceanside, CACorona, CACosta Mesa, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CALake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CANewport Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rancho La CostaOlde Carlsbad
North BeachPoinsetta
Tamarack PointCarlsbad Village

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College