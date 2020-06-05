2525 Jefferson St - Unit N

Amenities

2 Story 2BR 1.5BA FULLY FURNISHED Townhouse. Limited Lease Opportunity*!! - This property is available from November 1, 2019 - April 30, 2020 only! Adorable and fully furnished 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhome with the Buena Vista Lagoon and all of its surrounding beauty for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy this short-term lease with all of its amenities, including association pool and spa, all utilities included in the rent and a garage! Within walking distance of the beach, farmers market, train station, shopping and dining. Come relax in this comfortably fully furnished home. Your small pet will be considered, with additional deposit and the completion of petscreening.com available through our application process.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957.



Owner pays utilities and HOA's.. Tenant liability insurance required.



