2414 Copper Way

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool playground

4 Bedroom with Stunning Rolling Hill Views!! - This property built in 2010 offers 4 bedrooms (3 upstairs, 1 downstairs), 3 full bathrooms, almost 2,200 sq ft, open living with large kitchen island, bonus den area on second story with balcony, master has walk in closet, double sinks, large Jacuzzi tub and walk in shower, backyard has built in BBQ/bar area, pergola, turf, lush landscaping with fruit bearing trees, beautiful accent lighting, and gorgeous views of the hills! Excellent school system, near shopping, dining, Alga Community Park with events and live music, pool, playgrounds, skate park, and minutes to the freeway access/beach.



Small dogs considered on a case by case basis with pet screening and $500 increase to the deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities, fridge/washer and dryer not provided. Landscaper included. Must qualify without the use of a co-signer, renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Property rented unfurnished.



The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.



**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**



No Cats Allowed



