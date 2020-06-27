All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated October 10 2019

2414 Copper Way

2414 Copper Way · No Longer Available
Location

2414 Copper Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
La Costa Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
bbq/grill
pet friendly
4 Bedroom with Stunning Rolling Hill Views!! - This property built in 2010 offers 4 bedrooms (3 upstairs, 1 downstairs), 3 full bathrooms, almost 2,200 sq ft, open living with large kitchen island, bonus den area on second story with balcony, master has walk in closet, double sinks, large Jacuzzi tub and walk in shower, backyard has built in BBQ/bar area, pergola, turf, lush landscaping with fruit bearing trees, beautiful accent lighting, and gorgeous views of the hills! Excellent school system, near shopping, dining, Alga Community Park with events and live music, pool, playgrounds, skate park, and minutes to the freeway access/beach.

Small dogs considered on a case by case basis with pet screening and $500 increase to the deposit. Tenant responsible for all utilities, fridge/washer and dryer not provided. Landscaper included. Must qualify without the use of a co-signer, renter's liability insurance required to keep current throughout tenancy. Property rented unfurnished.

McLain Properties
CalDRE#01970594

The property is being rented as is, unless otherwise stated by the property manager. If there are any requests for changes to the property, they must be received before applying, any modifications will need to be approved by the owner.

**Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all. Though a pet policy may state no pets, all service animals and assisted animals will be accepted provided they have been verified through Petscreening.com. Please see our summary of rental qualifications and application process, and pet policy for further details.**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5042331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2414 Copper Way have any available units?
2414 Copper Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2414 Copper Way have?
Some of 2414 Copper Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2414 Copper Way currently offering any rent specials?
2414 Copper Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2414 Copper Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2414 Copper Way is pet friendly.
Does 2414 Copper Way offer parking?
No, 2414 Copper Way does not offer parking.
Does 2414 Copper Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2414 Copper Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2414 Copper Way have a pool?
Yes, 2414 Copper Way has a pool.
Does 2414 Copper Way have accessible units?
No, 2414 Copper Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2414 Copper Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2414 Copper Way does not have units with dishwashers.
