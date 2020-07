Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Lynn Smith 760-436-5111 La Costa Sales & Rentals www.lchomes.com Beautiful 2-bedroom, 2-bath apartment, approximately 1100 sf. Gorgeous panoramic views of the Omni La Costa Resort golf course! Separate apartment attached to a larger home in La Costa. Walk down to beautiful landscaping and gate to the golf course. Private entrance and 2 parking spaces on driveway. Lovely remodel! Highly upgraded. Gorgeous kitchen and baths. Granite and Corian counter tops. .