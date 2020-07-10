All apartments in Carlsbad
2404 Altisma Way E

2404 Altisma Way · (760) 889-0103
Location

2404 Altisma Way, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit E · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
key fob access
Unit E Available 08/01/20 Spacious Townhome in desirable La Costa - Property Id: 55886

Available for viewing on or after July 25.
Enjoy beautiful canyon views from this serene and private location in Arroyo Villas. Conveniently located near beaches (4.9 miles), shopping, entertainment and the La Costa Resort. This townhome offers 2 spacious bedrooms; one with a balcony and the other with a private patio. Living area has an open living concept and soaring ceilings. The living areas are complemented by another balcony and tall windows to let the natural light in. Kitchen is well appointed & efficient with a breakfast bar. Two car garage with keyless entry and remote control. AC, Heat & ceiling fan.
Community Pool & Spa
Schools: La Costa Meadows Elementary, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High.

Requirements:
Available for showing on or after July 25, 2020
• 1 Year Lease
• Credit Approval
• Renter's Insurance
• Proof of Income before showing
• Pet Deposit

Email:
dolceitalia16@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2404-altisma-way-carlsbad-ca-unit-e/55886
Property Id 55886

(RLNE5952342)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2404 Altisma Way E have any available units?
2404 Altisma Way E has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2404 Altisma Way E have?
Some of 2404 Altisma Way E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2404 Altisma Way E currently offering any rent specials?
2404 Altisma Way E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2404 Altisma Way E pet-friendly?
Yes, 2404 Altisma Way E is pet friendly.
Does 2404 Altisma Way E offer parking?
Yes, 2404 Altisma Way E offers parking.
Does 2404 Altisma Way E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2404 Altisma Way E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2404 Altisma Way E have a pool?
Yes, 2404 Altisma Way E has a pool.
Does 2404 Altisma Way E have accessible units?
No, 2404 Altisma Way E does not have accessible units.
Does 2404 Altisma Way E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2404 Altisma Way E has units with dishwashers.
