2404 Altisma Way E

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub key fob access

Unit E Available 08/01/20 Spacious Townhome in desirable La Costa - Property Id: 55886



Available for viewing on or after July 25.

Enjoy beautiful canyon views from this serene and private location in Arroyo Villas. Conveniently located near beaches (4.9 miles), shopping, entertainment and the La Costa Resort. This townhome offers 2 spacious bedrooms; one with a balcony and the other with a private patio. Living area has an open living concept and soaring ceilings. The living areas are complemented by another balcony and tall windows to let the natural light in. Kitchen is well appointed & efficient with a breakfast bar. Two car garage with keyless entry and remote control. AC, Heat & ceiling fan.

Community Pool & Spa

Schools: La Costa Meadows Elementary, San Elijo Middle School, San Marcos High.



Requirements:

Available for showing on or after July 25, 2020

• 1 Year Lease

• Credit Approval

• Renter's Insurance

• Proof of Income before showing

• Pet Deposit



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2404-altisma-way-carlsbad-ca-unit-e/55886

