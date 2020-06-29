All apartments in Carlsbad
2382 Hosp Way 341

2382 Hosp Way · No Longer Available
Location

2382 Hosp Way, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM FURNISHED $1750 FOR MILITARY - Property Id: 219486

The Grove is a quiet gated Beach Community. Live near Carlsbad beaches and downtown with tons of entertainment, restaurants. We are located off of the I-5 Freeway and 78 with easy access to Oceanside Camp Pendleton Base.
Property Amenities
Onsite Laundry Facilities
Pool and Jacuzzi with lounge area
Tennis Court
Gated Community
Carport
Security: Code Entrance at the gate

Apartment Features
Kitchen Appliances Included
Large balcony
Pre-wired for Cable TV
Water, Trash, Sewer Included in rent
Ample Storage Space in bedroom
Carport
Laundry: In Unit (washer and dryer)
Electric Heating
Large storage unit by the carport
Parking Spaces: 2

Deposit: $1000.00
Rent due by the 1st of the month. $1850.00 ($100 less Military discount)
Availability date: APRIL 1ST 2020
Application fee: $35. Each Adult
1 Small Pet Considered (under 20 lbs.): with additional $300 pet deposit and $25/mo. pet rent.

nouriaharvey@prodigy.net
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219486
Property Id 219486

(RLNE5682562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2382 Hosp Way 341 have any available units?
2382 Hosp Way 341 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 2382 Hosp Way 341 have?
Some of 2382 Hosp Way 341's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2382 Hosp Way 341 currently offering any rent specials?
2382 Hosp Way 341 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2382 Hosp Way 341 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2382 Hosp Way 341 is pet friendly.
Does 2382 Hosp Way 341 offer parking?
Yes, 2382 Hosp Way 341 offers parking.
Does 2382 Hosp Way 341 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2382 Hosp Way 341 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2382 Hosp Way 341 have a pool?
Yes, 2382 Hosp Way 341 has a pool.
Does 2382 Hosp Way 341 have accessible units?
No, 2382 Hosp Way 341 does not have accessible units.
Does 2382 Hosp Way 341 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2382 Hosp Way 341 has units with dishwashers.
