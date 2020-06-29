2382 Hosp Way 341

Amenities
1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM FURNISHED $1750 FOR MILITARY - Property Id: 219486
The Grove is a quiet gated Beach Community. Live near Carlsbad beaches and downtown with tons of entertainment, restaurants. We are located off of the I-5 Freeway and 78 with easy access to Oceanside Camp Pendleton Base.
Property Amenities
Onsite Laundry Facilities
Pool and Jacuzzi with lounge area
Tennis Court
Gated Community
Carport
Security: Code Entrance at the gate
Apartment Features
Kitchen Appliances Included
Large balcony
Pre-wired for Cable TV
Water, Trash, Sewer Included in rent
Ample Storage Space in bedroom
Laundry: In Unit (washer and dryer)
Electric Heating
Large storage unit by the carport
Parking Spaces: 2
Deposit: $1000.00
Rent due by the 1st of the month. $1850.00 ($100 less Military discount)
Availability date: APRIL 1ST 2020
Application fee: $35. Each Adult
1 Small Pet Considered (under 20 lbs.): with additional $300 pet deposit and $25/mo. pet rent.
nouriaharvey@prodigy.net
