2382 Hosp Way 341

1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM FURNISHED $1750 FOR MILITARY - Property Id: 219486



The Grove is a quiet gated Beach Community. Live near Carlsbad beaches and downtown with tons of entertainment, restaurants. We are located off of the I-5 Freeway and 78 with easy access to Oceanside Camp Pendleton Base.

Property Amenities

Onsite Laundry Facilities

Pool and Jacuzzi with lounge area

Tennis Court

Gated Community

Carport

Security: Code Entrance at the gate



Apartment Features

Kitchen Appliances Included

Large balcony

Pre-wired for Cable TV

Water, Trash, Sewer Included in rent

Ample Storage Space in bedroom

Carport

Laundry: In Unit (washer and dryer)

Electric Heating

Large storage unit by the carport

Parking Spaces: 2



Deposit: $1000.00

Rent due by the 1st of the month. $1850.00 ($100 less Military discount)

Availability date: APRIL 1ST 2020

Application fee: $35. Each Adult

1 Small Pet Considered (under 20 lbs.): with additional $300 pet deposit and $25/mo. pet rent.



nouriaharvey@prodigy.net

