2018 Ave. of the Trees
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

2018 Ave. of the Trees

2018 Avenue of the Trees · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Avenue of the Trees, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2018 Ave. of the Trees Available 03/07/20 Modern Style 2BR/2BA Townhome in Central Carlsbad Location!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Carlsbad Town home, 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms! Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. The living area is bright and airy with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Features large loft with a storage closet, perfect for an office or work out room. Private back patio space. Washer and dryer are located in the two car garage. The community offers a pool and spa, tennis courts and plenty of walking trails, plus it's conveniently located to all the major shopping centers, easy freeway access. Bike ride or short drive to Carlsbad Village and the beach!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,488.

PETS:
Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 45 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator (AS-IS), Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Storage space, 1 Story, Eat in kitchen, Dining Area, Patio, Living Room, Tile Flooring, Pergo Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Garage Laundry, Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS), 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Greenbelt View, Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary
Middle School: Valley Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2018-Avenue-of-the-Trees-Carlsbad-CA-92008-502/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE2889239)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

