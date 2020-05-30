Amenities

2018 Ave. of the Trees Available 03/07/20 Modern Style 2BR/2BA Townhome in Central Carlsbad Location!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Carlsbad Town home, 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms! Upgraded kitchen features stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. The living area is bright and airy with vaulted ceilings and a cozy fireplace. Features large loft with a storage closet, perfect for an office or work out room. Private back patio space. Washer and dryer are located in the two car garage. The community offers a pool and spa, tennis courts and plenty of walking trails, plus it's conveniently located to all the major shopping centers, easy freeway access. Bike ride or short drive to Carlsbad Village and the beach!



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property:$6,488.



PETS:

Single Pet Only, Cat, Dog Under 45 lbs.

Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.



FEATURES:

Easy Freeway Access, Non-Smoking Property, Dishwasher, Microwave, Stove, Refrigerator (AS-IS), Gas/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Storage space, 1 Story, Eat in kitchen, Dining Area, Patio, Living Room, Tile Flooring, Pergo Flooring, Upgraded Carpeting, Garage Laundry, Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS), 2 Car Garage, Community Pool, Community Spa, Home Owners Assoc., Greenbelt View, Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Buena Vista Elementary

Middle School: Valley Middle School

High School: Carlsbad High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/2018-Avenue-of-the-Trees-Carlsbad-CA-92008-502/



