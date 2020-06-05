All apartments in Carlsbad
1939 Alga Road #B
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

1939 Alga Road #B

1939 Alga Road · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Alga Road, Carlsbad, CA 92009
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Very Spacious Carlsbad Town Home Available 9/1/19 - Available 9/1/19

Nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 story town home in Carlsbad. Conveniently located at the corner of Alga and El Camino Real in the beautiful Casitas De La Costa community. The home has large living spaces with a lot of natural lighting throughout. Hard floors downstairs in the kitchen and living room with carpet upstairs and in the bedrooms. The bedrooms are large and both have an attached bathroom. Both the living room and master bedroom have a fireplace and balcony! The downstairs half of the house has all new flooring, paint, and kitchen cabinets/counters. The pictures are from 2018 and will be updated soon.

Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Stacked Washer/Dryer Unit.
Amenities: Gated parking area. Pool in common area.
Trash is included. Water and SDG&E are the resident's responsibility.
No pets allowed.

VIEWINGS BEGIN 9/1/19 WITH RENTLY: Rently is an automated lockbox service that will allow you to go inside inside with an access code. You can create an account at www Rently com to use the service once viewings are activated.
Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Find a Home". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2NpLGkz

Requirements to rent:
1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.5x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'?s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?
District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable
Property is rented first come, best qualified.

Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1866321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 Alga Road #B have any available units?
1939 Alga Road #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1939 Alga Road #B have?
Some of 1939 Alga Road #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1939 Alga Road #B currently offering any rent specials?
1939 Alga Road #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 Alga Road #B pet-friendly?
No, 1939 Alga Road #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1939 Alga Road #B offer parking?
Yes, 1939 Alga Road #B offers parking.
Does 1939 Alga Road #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1939 Alga Road #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 Alga Road #B have a pool?
Yes, 1939 Alga Road #B has a pool.
Does 1939 Alga Road #B have accessible units?
No, 1939 Alga Road #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 Alga Road #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1939 Alga Road #B has units with dishwashers.
