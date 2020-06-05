1939 Alga Road #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Very Spacious Carlsbad Town Home Available 9/1/19 - Available 9/1/19



Nice 2 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 story town home in Carlsbad. Conveniently located at the corner of Alga and El Camino Real in the beautiful Casitas De La Costa community. The home has large living spaces with a lot of natural lighting throughout. Hard floors downstairs in the kitchen and living room with carpet upstairs and in the bedrooms. The bedrooms are large and both have an attached bathroom. Both the living room and master bedroom have a fireplace and balcony! The downstairs half of the house has all new flooring, paint, and kitchen cabinets/counters. The pictures are from 2018 and will be updated soon.



Appliances: Refrigerator, Oven/Range, Dishwasher, Stacked Washer/Dryer Unit.

Amenities: Gated parking area. Pool in common area.

Trash is included. Water and SDG&E are the resident's responsibility.

No pets allowed.



VIEWINGS BEGIN 9/1/19 WITH RENTLY: Rently is an automated lockbox service that will allow you to go inside inside with an access code. You can create an account at www Rently com to use the service once viewings are activated.

Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.

www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8



TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Find a Home". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.

APPLY HERE: https://bit.ly/2NpLGkz



Requirements to rent:

1. 650 minimum credit score and 2.5x monthly rent for gross household income to meet full approval.

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include assistance such as food stamps, child support -? call for clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number or ITIN.

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'?s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -?

District Official Driver'?s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have -? and are willing to transfer? - renter'?s insurance.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable

Property is rented first come, best qualified.



Contact our office at (858) 449-7294 or Office@JensenPropertiesSD.com for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1866321)