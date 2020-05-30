All apartments in Carlsbad
Location

1874 Alkali Heath Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
1874 Alkali Heath Lane Available 07/10/19 La Costa, 1874 Alkali Heath Lane - Bonus Room! Energy Efficient Home with Solar Panels and Dual Pane Windows! - Welcome home to this beautiful townhouse in the La Costa Collection. Conveniently located near shopping, public library, schools, the Batiquitos Lagoon Nature Trails and public beaches. Solar Panels that help keep your monthly electric bills to a minimum. The bonus room is an office/den. Spacious living room with high ceilings. Kitchen has a large center island, sparkling quartz counters, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Half bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Full size stack washer and dryer upstairs. Upstairs hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, private balcony, double sinks and a walk in shower. The community offers a refreshing pool for your enjoyment. Keep cool during the summer months with the ice cold central air conditioning!

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4945004)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1874 Alkali Heath Lane have any available units?
1874 Alkali Heath Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1874 Alkali Heath Lane have?
Some of 1874 Alkali Heath Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1874 Alkali Heath Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1874 Alkali Heath Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1874 Alkali Heath Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1874 Alkali Heath Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1874 Alkali Heath Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1874 Alkali Heath Lane offers parking.
Does 1874 Alkali Heath Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1874 Alkali Heath Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1874 Alkali Heath Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1874 Alkali Heath Lane has a pool.
Does 1874 Alkali Heath Lane have accessible units?
No, 1874 Alkali Heath Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1874 Alkali Heath Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1874 Alkali Heath Lane has units with dishwashers.
