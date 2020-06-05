All apartments in Carlsbad
Location

1855 Sea Rocket Lane, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
1855 Sea Rocket Lane Available 08/01/19 Beautiful La Costa 4BD Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhome in the La Costa Collection community! Walking distance to Dove Library & Cinepolis Theater, and other stores and restaurants. Community has a pool, grills, and picnic tables. Gourmet kitchen with Kitchenaid stainless steel appliances, convection oven, walk in pantry, and island. Kitchen opens into the great room with a built in entertainment center. One bedroom with full bath on entry level, three bedrooms upstairs. Upgraded shutters and shades throughout. 2 car attached garage has storage cabinets. Washer and dryer located in a laundry room off the kitchen. Tenant must be able to park vehicles in garage. This is a must see!

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $ 9,000.

PETS:
Cat, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Tri- Level
Living Room
Downstairs Bedroom
Patio
Eat in kitchen
Tile Flooring
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Plantation Shutters
Private Patio
Air Conditioning

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1855-Sea-Rocket-Lane-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1884/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE4972895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 Sea Rocket Lane have any available units?
1855 Sea Rocket Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1855 Sea Rocket Lane have?
Some of 1855 Sea Rocket Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1855 Sea Rocket Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1855 Sea Rocket Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 Sea Rocket Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1855 Sea Rocket Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1855 Sea Rocket Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1855 Sea Rocket Lane offers parking.
Does 1855 Sea Rocket Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1855 Sea Rocket Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 Sea Rocket Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1855 Sea Rocket Lane has a pool.
Does 1855 Sea Rocket Lane have accessible units?
No, 1855 Sea Rocket Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 Sea Rocket Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1855 Sea Rocket Lane has units with dishwashers.
