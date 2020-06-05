Amenities
1855 Sea Rocket Lane Available 08/01/19 Beautiful La Costa 4BD Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Townhome in the La Costa Collection community! Walking distance to Dove Library & Cinepolis Theater, and other stores and restaurants. Community has a pool, grills, and picnic tables. Gourmet kitchen with Kitchenaid stainless steel appliances, convection oven, walk in pantry, and island. Kitchen opens into the great room with a built in entertainment center. One bedroom with full bath on entry level, three bedrooms upstairs. Upgraded shutters and shades throughout. 2 car attached garage has storage cabinets. Washer and dryer located in a laundry room off the kitchen. Tenant must be able to park vehicles in garage. This is a must see!
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $ 9,000.
PETS:
Cat, Dog Under 30 lbs.
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
Carpet
Non-Smoking Property
Oven
Garbage Disposal
Cooktop
Refrigerator
Microwave
Dishwasher
Tri- Level
Living Room
Downstairs Bedroom
Patio
Eat in kitchen
Tile Flooring
Vinyl Plank Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Laundry Room (Upstairs)
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Plantation Shutters
Private Patio
Air Conditioning
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Aviara Oaks Elementary
Middle School: Aviara Oaks Middle School
High School: Carlsbad High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/1855-Sea-Rocket-Lane-Carlsbad-CA-92011-1884/
