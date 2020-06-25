1736 Geranium St.

Amenities
Beautiful Home in La Costa w/Large Backyard & Recent Upgrades - This is a well maintained two story home with high ceilings and a great backyard for entertaining. The first floor is easy to keep clean with beautiful tile floors that have the look of hand scraped hardwood. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, over-sized gas range, and opens to a breakfast nook with bay windows. All bedrooms and 2 baths are located on the second floor with a large master, walk-in closet, and ample storage. You'll enjoy the sunny weather in the backyard with a built in BBQ, dinning/bar space, sink, and room for a mini-fridge. When night falls you can stay cozy & roast smores outside with the wood burning fireplace. Also includes a new washer & dryer, central AC/Heat, and full size 2 car garage.
Located just off El Camino Real across from the Omni La Costa resort. Easy access to the 5 freeway and all that the Carlsbad area offers. Beach, shopping, restaurants & more.
Terms:
1 Year Minimum Lease
Move in Costs: Security Dep & 1st Months' Rent
Tenants Pay All Utilities
Landscaping Included
Dogs OK Upon Approval w/Extra Deposit
PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.
*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained. *
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4782729)