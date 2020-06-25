All apartments in Carlsbad
1736 Geranium St.

1736 Geranium Street · No Longer Available
Location

1736 Geranium Street, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Rancho La Costa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in La Costa w/Large Backyard & Recent Upgrades - This is a well maintained two story home with high ceilings and a great backyard for entertaining. The first floor is easy to keep clean with beautiful tile floors that have the look of hand scraped hardwood. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, over-sized gas range, and opens to a breakfast nook with bay windows. All bedrooms and 2 baths are located on the second floor with a large master, walk-in closet, and ample storage. You'll enjoy the sunny weather in the backyard with a built in BBQ, dinning/bar space, sink, and room for a mini-fridge. When night falls you can stay cozy & roast smores outside with the wood burning fireplace. Also includes a new washer & dryer, central AC/Heat, and full size 2 car garage.

Located just off El Camino Real across from the Omni La Costa resort. Easy access to the 5 freeway and all that the Carlsbad area offers. Beach, shopping, restaurants & more.

Terms:
1 Year Minimum Lease
Move in Costs: Security Dep & 1st Months' Rent
Tenants Pay All Utilities
Landscaping Included
Dogs OK Upon Approval w/Extra Deposit

PLEASE TAKE A DRIVE BY THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (858)-755-3031 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant is responsible for verifying all information contained. *

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4782729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 Geranium St. have any available units?
1736 Geranium St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 Geranium St. have?
Some of 1736 Geranium St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 Geranium St. currently offering any rent specials?
1736 Geranium St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 Geranium St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1736 Geranium St. is pet friendly.
Does 1736 Geranium St. offer parking?
Yes, 1736 Geranium St. offers parking.
Does 1736 Geranium St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1736 Geranium St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 Geranium St. have a pool?
No, 1736 Geranium St. does not have a pool.
Does 1736 Geranium St. have accessible units?
No, 1736 Geranium St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 Geranium St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1736 Geranium St. does not have units with dishwashers.
