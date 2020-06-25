All apartments in Carlsbad
1617 Warbler Ct
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

1617 Warbler Ct

1617 Warbler Court · No Longer Available
Location

1617 Warbler Court, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Aviara

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
volleyball court
Beautifully updated 2 bed + loft/2.5 bath townhome in gated Sanderling in the popular community of Aviara. Great floorplan with loads of natural light, wood grain tile floors, attached 2 car garage & upgrades throughout. Master retreat has a walk-in closet & view balcony. Room to entertain with large slate patio. Community amenities include 2 pools and spa, sand volleyball court, convenient guest parking. Close to shopping, the beach, and highly sought after schools! Have it all in this beautiful home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1617 Warbler Ct have any available units?
1617 Warbler Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1617 Warbler Ct have?
Some of 1617 Warbler Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1617 Warbler Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1617 Warbler Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 Warbler Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1617 Warbler Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carlsbad.
Does 1617 Warbler Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1617 Warbler Ct offers parking.
Does 1617 Warbler Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1617 Warbler Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 Warbler Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1617 Warbler Ct has a pool.
Does 1617 Warbler Ct have accessible units?
No, 1617 Warbler Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 Warbler Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1617 Warbler Ct has units with dishwashers.
