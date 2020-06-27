All apartments in Carlsbad
1550 Jeanne Place
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

1550 Jeanne Place

1550 Jeanne Place · No Longer Available
Location

1550 Jeanne Place, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Darling 4 bedroom home in Carlsbad near High School - So much charm in beautiful Carlsbad. Close to the beach, close to the 5 freeway, 2 blocks south-west from Carlsbad High School and Tamarack on a quiet, low traffic street. Make this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom property your home. 1 bathroom with stand up shower, one bathroom with bathtub only and open outdoor shower on side of home. Fireplace (gas) in the living room, no AC but fans throughout, very large enclosed back yard with a landscaper included, outdoor shower, 2 car garage, washer/dryer and refrigerator provided - tenant maintains both. Gas range in kitchen with dishwasher, granite and butcher block counters and a large pantry.

Renter's Ins. required for move-in. Washer/dryer included - maintained by tenant, Refrigerator included - maintained by tenant. Tenants pay all utilities. Pet application required - 2 pets only when approved by owner on a case-by-case basis. Applicants must all qualify on their own, no cosigners accepted. Landscaper included.

McLain Properties
CalBRE#01970594

*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants' agent is responsible for verifying all information contained.*

(RLNE4147391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Jeanne Place have any available units?
1550 Jeanne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1550 Jeanne Place have?
Some of 1550 Jeanne Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 Jeanne Place currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Jeanne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Jeanne Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1550 Jeanne Place is pet friendly.
Does 1550 Jeanne Place offer parking?
Yes, 1550 Jeanne Place offers parking.
Does 1550 Jeanne Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1550 Jeanne Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Jeanne Place have a pool?
No, 1550 Jeanne Place does not have a pool.
Does 1550 Jeanne Place have accessible units?
No, 1550 Jeanne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Jeanne Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1550 Jeanne Place has units with dishwashers.
