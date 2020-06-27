1550 Jeanne Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Darling 4 bedroom home in Carlsbad near High School - So much charm in beautiful Carlsbad. Close to the beach, close to the 5 freeway, 2 blocks south-west from Carlsbad High School and Tamarack on a quiet, low traffic street. Make this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom property your home. 1 bathroom with stand up shower, one bathroom with bathtub only and open outdoor shower on side of home. Fireplace (gas) in the living room, no AC but fans throughout, very large enclosed back yard with a landscaper included, outdoor shower, 2 car garage, washer/dryer and refrigerator provided - tenant maintains both. Gas range in kitchen with dishwasher, granite and butcher block counters and a large pantry.



Renter's Ins. required for move-in. Washer/dryer included - maintained by tenant, Refrigerator included - maintained by tenant. Tenants pay all utilities. Pet application required - 2 pets only when approved by owner on a case-by-case basis. Applicants must all qualify on their own, no cosigners accepted. Landscaper included.



McLain Properties

CalBRE#01970594



*Information is deemed to be reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant or tenants' agent is responsible for verifying all information contained.*



(RLNE4147391)