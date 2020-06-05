1210 Mariposa Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Ranch Style home in highly desired Aviara neighborhood in Carlsbad. Premium lot with professionally designed and maintained front and back yards.

This home was designed with an open floor-plan that capitalizes on Carlsbads Mediterranean climate. The abundance of large windows with plantation shutters and natural lighting that make this beautiful 3bd/2ba home a pleasure live in. The chefs kitchen opens up to an expansive family room with a built-in entertainment center and unobstructed views of the lush tropical backyard setting. The chefs kitchen features a gas cook top with stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry and granite counter tops. Upgraded carpets, hardwood floors and custom plantation shutters serve to promote the beach vibe of Carlsbad. Central A/C and double pane windows provide comfort in all seasons.

Situated in a quiet neighborhood and located in close proximity to spectacular beaches, premier shopping, Pacific Rim Elementary school AND if that's not enough one of Carlsbad's renowned signature parks is just down the hill. Poinsettia Park is an expansive recreation facility featuring multiple baseball diamonds, soccer fields, tennis and basketball courts with mature shade trees that enhances the park like setting. This is the venue for Carlsbad's summer concert series as well as other city sponsored family events.

This home is offered at $3,700/MO on a 12 month lease.

