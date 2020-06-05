All apartments in Carlsbad
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1210 Mariposa Rd

1210 Mariposa Road · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Mariposa Road, Carlsbad, CA 92011
Poinsetta

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Ranch Style home in highly desired Aviara neighborhood in Carlsbad. Premium lot with professionally designed and maintained front and back yards.
This home was designed with an open floor-plan that capitalizes on Carlsbads Mediterranean climate. The abundance of large windows with plantation shutters and natural lighting that make this beautiful 3bd/2ba home a pleasure live in. The chefs kitchen opens up to an expansive family room with a built-in entertainment center and unobstructed views of the lush tropical backyard setting. The chefs kitchen features a gas cook top with stainless steel appliances, designer cabinetry and granite counter tops. Upgraded carpets, hardwood floors and custom plantation shutters serve to promote the beach vibe of Carlsbad. Central A/C and double pane windows provide comfort in all seasons.
Situated in a quiet neighborhood and located in close proximity to spectacular beaches, premier shopping, Pacific Rim Elementary school AND if that's not enough one of Carlsbad's renowned signature parks is just down the hill. Poinsettia Park is an expansive recreation facility featuring multiple baseball diamonds, soccer fields, tennis and basketball courts with mature shade trees that enhances the park like setting. This is the venue for Carlsbad's summer concert series as well as other city sponsored family events.
This home is offered at $3,700/MO on a 12 month lease.
Call Jim Scanlon at 760-889-4343 to schedule a private showing at your convenience.
CalBRE #01950837

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Mariposa Rd have any available units?
1210 Mariposa Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carlsbad, CA.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1210 Mariposa Rd have?
Some of 1210 Mariposa Rd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1210 Mariposa Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Mariposa Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Mariposa Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Mariposa Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Mariposa Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1210 Mariposa Rd does offer parking.
Does 1210 Mariposa Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Mariposa Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Mariposa Rd have a pool?
No, 1210 Mariposa Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Mariposa Rd have accessible units?
No, 1210 Mariposa Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Mariposa Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1210 Mariposa Rd has units with dishwashers.
