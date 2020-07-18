Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1206 Oak Avenue Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous,1 Bed/1 Bath w/private yard in the Village of Carlsbad! - Gorgeous, Upgraded 1 Bed/1 Bath w/private yard in the Village of Carlsbad!



This Gorgeous duplex home is only 1 mile to the beach in the beautiful Village of Carlsbad and features stunning details throughout, with granite kitchen, stainless appliances, crown molding, travertine floors, fireplace, private washer & dryer in unit, a private large private yard and off street parking! This home is in the heart of the Village of Carlsbad.



Convenient walking distance to downtown Carlsbad, the 5 & 78 freeways and 1 mile to the beach!

1-car maximum at this property.



The property is available August 1, 2020.



Security Deposit: $2349

Security Deposit with Pet: $2549



For more Information please call 760 888 322-9041 or 760 712-4533



To Apply Online:

Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com

*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*



(RLNE5905897)