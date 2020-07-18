Amenities
1206 Oak Avenue Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous,1 Bed/1 Bath w/private yard in the Village of Carlsbad! - Gorgeous, Upgraded 1 Bed/1 Bath w/private yard in the Village of Carlsbad!
This Gorgeous duplex home is only 1 mile to the beach in the beautiful Village of Carlsbad and features stunning details throughout, with granite kitchen, stainless appliances, crown molding, travertine floors, fireplace, private washer & dryer in unit, a private large private yard and off street parking! This home is in the heart of the Village of Carlsbad.
Convenient walking distance to downtown Carlsbad, the 5 & 78 freeways and 1 mile to the beach!
1-car maximum at this property.
The property is available August 1, 2020.
Security Deposit: $2349
Security Deposit with Pet: $2549
For more Information please call 760 888 322-9041 or 760 712-4533
To Apply Online:
Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com
