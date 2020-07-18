All apartments in Carlsbad
1206 Oak Avenue
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:58 AM

1206 Oak Avenue

1206 Oak Avenue · (888) 322-9041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1206 Oak Avenue, Carlsbad, CA 92008
Olde Carlsbad

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1206 Oak Avenue · Avail. Aug 1

$2,299

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 731 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1206 Oak Avenue Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous,1 Bed/1 Bath w/private yard in the Village of Carlsbad! - Gorgeous, Upgraded 1 Bed/1 Bath w/private yard in the Village of Carlsbad!

This Gorgeous duplex home is only 1 mile to the beach in the beautiful Village of Carlsbad and features stunning details throughout, with granite kitchen, stainless appliances, crown molding, travertine floors, fireplace, private washer & dryer in unit, a private large private yard and off street parking! This home is in the heart of the Village of Carlsbad.

Convenient walking distance to downtown Carlsbad, the 5 & 78 freeways and 1 mile to the beach!
1-car maximum at this property.

The property is available August 1, 2020.

Security Deposit: $2349
Security Deposit with Pet: $2549

For more Information please call 760 888 322-9041 or 760 712-4533

To Apply Online:
Visit our Website www.longtermproperties.com
*Please Do Not Disturb Current Residents*

(RLNE5905897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Oak Avenue have any available units?
1206 Oak Avenue has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Carlsbad, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Carlsbad Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Oak Avenue have?
Some of 1206 Oak Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Oak Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Oak Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Oak Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Oak Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Oak Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Oak Avenue offers parking.
Does 1206 Oak Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Oak Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Oak Avenue have a pool?
No, 1206 Oak Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Oak Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1206 Oak Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Oak Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1206 Oak Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
