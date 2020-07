Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful house in desirable Aviara community. Warm natural lighting throughout. Peekaboo ocean views from 2nd story deck and bedroom. Wonderful floor plan. One BR and full bath downstairs. Easy flow kitchen, new granite counter-top, new oven/microwave, newer dishwasher and refrig. Tile floor in all bathrooms and laminate floor throughout house. Side flagstone patio for alfresco dining, rear back patio for true resort style living. Award winning schools. Convenient shopping, beach 5min