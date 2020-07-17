All apartments in Burbank
Last updated July 7 2020 at 8:58 PM

1438 N Pepper Street

1438 Pepper Street · (818) 437-0859
Location

1438 Pepper Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WHAT A TERRIFIC LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Super spacious 3BD, 1.75BA (incl. Master Suite) complete with huge Living & Family rooms with vaulted ceilings, beautiful remodeled Kitchen and totally private rear yard offering a covered patio, unique resurfaced Sports Court plus lawn area - perfect enclosed space to turn the kids & pet(s) loose in! Located on a large lot on a nice tree-lined street in NW Burbank, this home is just under 1,800 sq. ft. and has been freshly painted throughout and is totally move-in ready. Huge Living rm. features mantled brick fireplace, large front window exposure enhanced with plantation shutters, plus sliding glass door access to the rear yard & patio. Family rm. has easy care laminate flooring with two accesses to the rear yard - could be a great "Zoom Room!" The light and bright Kitchen is charming with a nostalgic retro dining booth, updated counters plus DW, stove, refrigerator and stackable washer & dryer in the adjacent Service Porch all included. The Master BD has a second fireplace and an updated .75 Bath plus another sliding glass door to the rear yard. Two additional Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom are at the front of the home. At the rear of the property is a double detached garage with newly resurfaced floor and newer automatic door with alley access. THIS HOME REPRESENTS A GREAT VALUE relative to size, condition & amenities! Dare to compare to anything else currently offered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1438 N Pepper Street have any available units?
1438 N Pepper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1438 N Pepper Street have?
Some of 1438 N Pepper Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1438 N Pepper Street currently offering any rent specials?
1438 N Pepper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1438 N Pepper Street pet-friendly?
No, 1438 N Pepper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1438 N Pepper Street offer parking?
Yes, 1438 N Pepper Street offers parking.
Does 1438 N Pepper Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1438 N Pepper Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1438 N Pepper Street have a pool?
No, 1438 N Pepper Street does not have a pool.
Does 1438 N Pepper Street have accessible units?
No, 1438 N Pepper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1438 N Pepper Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1438 N Pepper Street has units with dishwashers.
