1438 N Pepper Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

WHAT A TERRIFIC LEASE OPPORTUNITY! Super spacious 3BD, 1.75BA (incl. Master Suite) complete with huge Living & Family rooms with vaulted ceilings, beautiful remodeled Kitchen and totally private rear yard offering a covered patio, unique resurfaced Sports Court plus lawn area - perfect enclosed space to turn the kids & pet(s) loose in! Located on a large lot on a nice tree-lined street in NW Burbank, this home is just under 1,800 sq. ft. and has been freshly painted throughout and is totally move-in ready. Huge Living rm. features mantled brick fireplace, large front window exposure enhanced with plantation shutters, plus sliding glass door access to the rear yard & patio. Family rm. has easy care laminate flooring with two accesses to the rear yard - could be a great "Zoom Room!" The light and bright Kitchen is charming with a nostalgic retro dining booth, updated counters plus DW, stove, refrigerator and stackable washer & dryer in the adjacent Service Porch all included. The Master BD has a second fireplace and an updated .75 Bath plus another sliding glass door to the rear yard. Two additional Bedrooms and a Full Bathroom are at the front of the home. At the rear of the property is a double detached garage with newly resurfaced floor and newer automatic door with alley access. THIS HOME REPRESENTS A GREAT VALUE relative to size, condition & amenities! Dare to compare to anything else currently offered!