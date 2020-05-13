All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1030 N Kenwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1030 N Kenwood Street
Last updated January 11 2020 at 3:01 AM

1030 N Kenwood Street

1030 Kenwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1030 Kenwood Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Magnolia Park

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 N Kenwood Street have any available units?
1030 N Kenwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 1030 N Kenwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1030 N Kenwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 N Kenwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1030 N Kenwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1030 N Kenwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1030 N Kenwood Street offers parking.
Does 1030 N Kenwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 N Kenwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 N Kenwood Street have a pool?
No, 1030 N Kenwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1030 N Kenwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1030 N Kenwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 N Kenwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 N Kenwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 N Kenwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 N Kenwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts